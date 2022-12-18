NORTH ANDOVER — After two years away, the Commonwealth Classic Christmas Basketball Tournament is back, and it’s back where it belongs.
Both the boys and girls eight-team events will be held on the same days, in the same building at Merrimack College, an unprecedented opportunity for area fans to enjoy hoops, the holidays and an amazing athletic history in our region.
“Welcome back to Merrimack College!” Warrior Athletic Director Jeremy Gibson on Sunday morning at the event’s pre-tournament breakfast for players, coaches, teams and tournament sponsors.
A crowd of about 340 were well-fed and inspired to hear tournament director Rick Gorman unveil the sites and the times of the opening round games, which will be held on December 27. The semifinals and consolations will take place on the December 28, with the final day of action and the title games on December 30.
The great news for fans – one ticket gets you access to every game that day. Games will be staggered starts, with action firing on both Hammel Court and on the new floor at Lawlor Arena.
“It’s my first time playing in the tournament, and I think for a lot of us, it means so much,” said Lawrence High senior Danny Reyes. “We’re obviously trying to win it. We think we have a good shot. Obviously, with the tournament, what it’s all about, the crowds, the rivalries, It’s always such a big time for us.”
The Christmas Tournament represents a tradition in the area that dates back into the 1970s when legendary coaches Bob Licare and Wil Hixon came up with the concept as an event that not only showcased the top talent in the region but gave alums and fans home the holidays the opportunity to gather.
Gorman is dedicated to the history and the nurturing this event, which he noted was almost on life-support back in 2013, a point he drove home to those gathered on Sunday.
Reyes, the Lancer guard, was one of 16 team members, one from each team, playing in the event, to receive $1,000 college scholarships. The scholarships are made possible each year due to the generosity of the title sponsor, Commonwealth Motors, and its owner Charles Daher.
“It just means so much. It’s an honor,” said Reyes.
Another of the scholarship winners was Methuen High senior Brooke Tardugno.
“I’m just very thankful,” said Tardugno, the Rangers’ three-sport standout. “I just want to thank the coaches, the school and all the sponsors for this. I’m just very grateful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.