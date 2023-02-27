How hungry was Salem’s Spencer Buscema to win a Meet of Champions title after coming in second at the New Hampshire Division I State Meet?
Let’s just say, it forced the Blue Devils’ senior to get a little bit creative in his preparation. He called for reinforcements.
“One of our alums, (2022 Eagle-Tribune All-Star) Ryan O’Rourke helped me prepare. He practiced with me all week, gave me some tips on what to do,” said Buscema, the Salem 126-pounder. “I got my revenge. The goal was to win the team MOC championship, and we did that. (Winning the individual title) was just a little treat.”
Buscema reversed the result from the week before, knocking off Bedford’s Nate Pass in the championship match, 10-7. In the D-I finals, Pass rolled, 16-0, via tech fall.
Not this time.
“Right now, we’re 2-2 head to head,” said Buscema, who earned “Outstanding Wrestler” status for his win on Saturday. “I have respect for him. I think he has respect for me. The ‘Outstanding Wrestler’ award is just a great honor. It’s the one thing I’ve wanted to get throughout my career.”
Buscema was one of three titlists on the day, leading Salem to its first MOC title since 2003. Matteo Mustapha, at 160, and Evan Lynch, the 106-pounder, each duplicated their exploits from a week ago, strolling to victory. The Blue Devils, with 207 points, easily distanced themselves from runner-up Timberlane with 149.5.
Those three Salem champs will be joined by Caleb O’Rourke (2nd, 132 pounds), Brody McDonald (2nd, 113) and David Jacques (3rd, 170) at next week’s New England Championships.
“We are ecstatic to be going. We’re just so excited,” said Buscema. “The MOCs was a goal, that’s checked off. Now, we will see what happens.”
Buscema was one of two area wrestlers to come back from disappointment at the Division I meet and score big at MOCs.
Timberlane’s Malikai Colon was third at the D-I meet. He was taking no prisoners on Saturday, and he did it the hard way.
He battled for a 3-2 decision over Nashua South’s Colby Vancelette in the quarters. Vancelette was a finalist in D-I.
In the semis, he took an 8-5 decision over D-I champ Jake Canavan of Keene. Canavan knocked out Colon the week before.
And in the finals, it was Raymond’s Hayden Robinson, the top seed. Colon scored by a pin.
“It feels great. I was the No. 1 seed, going into the D-I meet and got upset,” said Colon. “I didn’t lose confidence. It gave me a little push. It humbled me, showed I can be beat. I came back with some fire.”
Can you imagine the pressure on Colon hitting the mats for the final match?
You probably have to go back into the 1900s for a year where Timberlane wrestling didn’t have a divisional or MOCs champion.
And here he was, the Owls’ last hope for 2023, in the last match of the last weight class of the season.
Now, that’s heat.
“It’s been quite a few years, but before the match, that wasn’t really what I was thinking,” said Colon. “I just knew I had to go out and wrestle.”
Windham’s Aiden Williams continued his dominant campaign at 138, taking home the title. On the girls side, Pelham’s Liz Donovan and Pinkerton Academy won championships.
NEW HAMPSHIRE MEET OF CHAMPIONS
Area Boys Placers
(top 3 advance to New Englands)
106: 1. Evan Lynch (S); 2. Ryan Sigillo (T)
113: 2. Brody McDonald (S); 3. Talon Oljey (T)
120: 5. Logan Smith (S); 6. Cam McMahon (Pink)
126: 1. Spencer Buscema (S)
132: 2. Caleb O’Rourke (S); 3. Michael Follo (Pink)
138: 1. Aiden Williams (W); 3. John Fabrizio (T)
145: 2. Michael Harrington (Pel); 3. Jacob Andrade (T); 5. Dylan Suliveras (W); 6. Talen Walton (S)
152: 2. Ben Little (T); 5. Brayden Fleming (S)
160: 1. Matteo Mustapha (S)
170: 3. David Jacques (S); 6. Spencer Sierra (T)
182: 5. Danny Hughes (S); 6. Liam Shambo (W)
285: 1. Malikai Colon (T)
Area Girls Placers
113: 1. Liz Donovan (Pel); 3. Zoe Millette (W)
120: 2. Cassidy Harrington (Pel)
138: 2. KateLynn Zannoni (Pel)
152: 2. Presley Patterson (Pel)
170: 1. Lillia Woods (Pink)
