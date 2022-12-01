The Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team, ranked 12th in the most recent NJCAA national poll, picked up its seventh consecutive win on Thursday night on the road, 90-76, over CCRI.
With the win, NECC improves to 11-1 on the season and remain unbeaten in Region 21 action at 6-0.
NECC took a 46-42 lead to the locker room at halftime. The game remained close before the Knights opened up their first double-digit lead of the game with just over nine minutes remaining in the second half. CCRI never got closer than eight down the stretch.
Lawrence’s Luis Reynoso led the offense for the Knights with 26 points. Cristian Kinsley dropped in 18 points and Edwin Sambaka added 12 points.
Ryan Pacy added nine points in his return to the lineup after missing three games with illness.
NECC is on the road on Saturday at Springfield Technical Community College.
