HERKIMER N.Y. -- The Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team bounced back from Thursday's devastating loss, to defeat Mohawk Valley Community College by a 67-62 final on Friday, earning a berth in the NJCAA Division 3 Men's Basketball Championship Fifth-Place Game.
The Knights will take on the College of DuPage at noon on Saturday for fifth place on the Herkimer College campus.
Friday's win was the 32nd of the season for NECC against two losses.
For the second straight game, Lawrence's Luis Reynoso led all scorers with his 27th double-double of the season. He poured in a game-high 25 points to go along with 15 rebounds.
Darlin Santiago joined Reynoso in double figures with 12 points off the bench, while shutting down the Hawks' top scorer in 13 minutes of action.
Jonathan Lingisi (Hamilton, ON) and Mehmet Asik (Ankara, Turkey) tossed in seven and six points respectively. Edwin SamMbaka (Paris, France) provided strong defensive as well to hold the high-scoring Hawks offense well below their season average.
