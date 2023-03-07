The NJCAA Region 21 Men’s Basketball Committee honored two from the esteemed Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball program this week.
Star forward Luis Reynoso, formerly of Lawrence High, and head coach Darren Stratton, were named the best player and coach of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season.
Reynoso has been selected as the Regional Player of the Year, while Stratton was named Coach of the Year.
Currently sitting with a 31-1 record, the Knights will learn their path to the national championship on Wednesday when the NJCAA releases the tournament seeding at 2 p.m. for next week’s event, which will include the top 12 teams in the country.
Reynoso, a former Eagle-Tribune boys basketball Player of the Year while at Lawrence High, played in 29 of the team’s 32 games to date with 28 starts. He is ranked second in the nation in rebounding with 13.3 per game, to go along with 19.2 points per game to average a double-double on the season. He shot 50.8 percent from the floor. For the season he recorded 26 double-double performances.
Leading the Knights to their first national tournament appearance Stratton was named the Regional Coach of the Year. In his 20th season leading the program, NECC is having the best year in its near 60-year history. Winners of 27 straight games, the team’s lone loss came on November 12 when they traveled to Suffolk County (NY) Community College. Heading into the national tournament, Stratton sits with a career record of 288-203 for .587 all-time winning percentage.
Also getting recognized for NECC were Jeremiah Melendez (Lawrence) and Mehmet Asik (Ankara, Turkey). Melendez was named to the third team All-Region and Asik received honorable mention recognition.
Melendez, who has started 18 of the 27 games he’s played this season, has been on a tear in the seasons second half, averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting a tick over 47 percent from the floor.
Asik, who is being recognized for the second consecutive season is averaging eight points per game through the conclusion of the District Tournament, while ranking second on the team in rebounding as he’s pulled down 199 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.