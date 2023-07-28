FENWAY PARK – The Boston Red Sox need a starting pitcher, maybe two, if competing for a Wild Card berth and catching some sort of magic in October is the ultimate goal.
There are a few out there, some pretty good starting pitching options allegedly available – Dylan Cease, RHP, White Sox; Blake Snell, LHP, Padres; Justin Verlander, RHP, and Max Scherzer, RHP of Mets; Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP, Tigers; and Marcus Stroman, RHP, Cubs.
But they will either cost a heavy price in contract or prospects. and if recent history of Red Sox Baseball Ops President Chaim Bloom holds course, those guys aren’t coming to Boston.
Too expensive. All the way around. According to Bloom.
Like it or lump it.
So let’s be realistic in the Red Sox search for a starting pitcher or two, really guys in the back end of the rotation that can give you, more times then not, five innings allowing two runs, maybe three.
Basically, the Red Sox need a guy (or two) that can keep the Red Sox in a game for the bats and the bullpen.
I have two options, both with local ties, one more of a probable option (least costly) and one that might take a good minor leaguer, something Bloom doesn’t like to do.
Both would be ideal and solidify an August-September run.
Rich Hill. Yup that Rich Hill. and the Cleveland Guardians’ Aaron Civale.
Acquiring Hill would be swift and an ideal fit. He’s averaged allowing just over three runs and five innings pitched over the last five games.
Not great. But decent.
The allure of adding Hill is he is beloved by the Red Sox organization, particularly most of this group which was here in 2022 when he was 8-7 with 4.22 ERA.
Again, not great, but gave the Red Sox chances to win most of his outings. The Red Sox have had to go the “opener” route too many times recently, with a second-tier reliever asked to not blow the game wide open in the first 40 minutes.
Hill, a native of Milton, has a lot of experience this time of year and won’t run from a late September start at Camden Yards with a playoff berth at stake.
The cost for Hill would be minimal, maybe a future, decent major leaguer.
Civale is a different in that he has two more years under team control.
The Windsor, Conn. native and ex-Northeastern University All-American has battled injuries throughout his four-plus years, never getting more than 21 starts.
But when he’s pitching he’s dependable.
Civale had one horrific outing in the postseason against the Yankees last October, leaving after getting only one out and allowing three runs.
He is available because the Guardians not only have a decent amount of starting pitching, they are rebuilding and in need of viable prospects, with upside, and Civale will get something.
Bloom is more apt to make a deal for Civale and pencil him in as a starter the next two years as well. But it will cost a player the Guardians would want.
While the Scherzers, Stromans and Verlanders would make a bigger splash, and actually the Red Sox in prime position to make the playoffs, their contracts ($60M each for Scherzer and Verlander) and prospects the Red Sox would have to expend would not be worth a short, improbable World Series run.
But Hill and/or Civale, local dudes? Absolutely.
