Reason No. 23,419 to root for ex-Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill, a Milton, Mass. native, who agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.
His baseball story is well-documented. He played on 14 minor league teams, not counting five rehab assignments. He overcame back, knee and arm injuries, all career-threatening.
And, he hit his prime at the tender age of 36 years old, having made over $70 million in the sport since.
It was the summer of 2015, at age 35, when in mid-June he opted out of his minor league deal with the Washington Nationals, then playing in their AAA affiliate in Syracuse.
First off, he was ticked he didn’t make the major league roster out of camp, despite having a good spring. and two, the Nationals wanted to make him as a reliever.
After 25 outings with Syracuse, he opted out and became a free agent.
There were no takers.
As July was in its last week, along came a call from an independent team, the Long Island Ducks, from the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
“We were pretty good at scouring the free agent wire, guys that were released and wanted to get back to The Show,” said then Ducks manager Kevin Baez, who himself got a “cup of coffee” with the Mets (63 games) in 1990, 1992-93.
“Rich had played a lot of years, minors and majors. We knew of him, a very smart pitcher,” said Baez. “We wanted to give him a shot at getting back and thought he could also help us out.”
From the moment, Hill walked into the clubhouse, there was a different aura about him, said Baez.
“He was a great guy, very approachable, but all business,” recalled Baez, now a hitting instructor in northern New Jersey. “He made sure to meet everybody. It was a pleasure to watch him, his professionalism.”
Speaking of “pleasure to watch,” Hill’s pitching was more than the Ducks expected.
“He was just different on the mound,” recalled Baez. “He moved the ball up and down, in and out. He had such command of every pitch. At that level, you don’t see guys that can throw all of those pitches for strikes.”
Hill’s “numbers” bore that out.
He had two starts with the Ducks, both dominating, particularly the second, in which he struck out 14 batters in six innings, tying the franchise record. Overall, he pitched 11 innings, allowing two hits, no runs and with 21 strikeouts.
A few days later, the Red Sox signed him to a AAA contract and he finished out the season with Pawtucket, setting up his first big money deal, a one-year, $6 million deal with the Oakland A’s.
“Everyone was in awe,” said Baez. “And when he signed with the Red Sox, everybody was thrilled. He deserved it.”
But Baez said there was something that Hill did a week or two later, that put him in a different category in his book.
“He called me and thanked us for the opportunity he got here and said, ‘I enjoyed playing for you,’” recalled Baez. “I’m thinking, ‘Wow. He didn’t have to do that.’ That never happens. How can you not root for a guy like that.”
For those pro players or even fans that would look down on the independent baseball, it probably spring-boarded the lucrative Second Act of his career, one that saw him earn $70 million post-Ducks.
“I’m not saying I predicted it, but I’m not surprised,” said Baez. “You could see it when he was here, he was a competitor on the mound, a fighter. Those guys seem to last longer. I rooting for Rich. I always will.”
