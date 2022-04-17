Growing up in Milton, the Boston Marathon has always held special significance for Rich Hill.
Before he became a big league player Hill often spent Marathon Monday at the finish line cheering for his father, who was an avid runner and used to run the race almost every year. Even if his family couldn’t make it into the city themselves, they would always watch the coverage on TV.
“Being there at some of them for his finish and seeing him come home after the marathons, he loved it,” Hill said. “He loved the tradition and everything with the Boston Marathon.”
This Monday marks a revival of that tradition, as the race returns to its usual time with full crowds in attendance for the first time in three years. Hill is also set to start the Red Sox traditional Patriots Day morning game for the first time in his career, but when he takes the mound shortly after 11 a.m., he’ll do so with a heavy heart and those memories spent with his father front of mind.
“It’s going to be a great day,” Hill said. “A lot of symbolism that day for him.”
Hill’s father, Lloyd Hill Sr., died this weekend at age 94. A former Brown University football star and the longtime principal at Quincy High School, the elder Hill was a fixture of his community, and Hill said that while his passing was expected it has still been difficult for him and his family.
“He had a great life, he was surrounded by family and it was really nice. He was ready and I think everybody, even though he was 94, it doesn’t matter if it was expected or it wasn’t, it’s always very difficult for everybody and everyone handles instances of loss in different ways,” Hill said Saturday in the Red Sox clubhouse. “The one good thing is he was ready and he expressed that and I think that made everyone feel a little more comfortable.”
Throughout his adult life Hill’s father remained a dedicated athlete, and the Boston Marathon became one of his most serious pursuits. All told, Hill said his father ran the race 37 times, mostly as an unofficial runner.
“He started in 1958, he was kind of one of the bandits,” Hill said. “I believe he got a number one time, but he was a serious runner, he always ran all the 5Ks and the marathons.”
Since he became a big leaguer Hill hasn’t have the opportunity to take part in the citywide celebration as frequently, and through his first two big league stints with the Red Sox he never appeared in the Patriots Day game. That will make this Monday a first for the 42-year-old, who said he’s excited to see the streets crowded with supporters again after everything that’s happened in recent years.
“The atmosphere at all the mile markers and all the parties that are going on and just the great times everybody is having all the way throughout and supporting the runners,” Hill said. “It’s a really special day here in Boston and it always has been.”
And for Hill and everyone else who was close to his father, it always will be.
Winckowski impressing in Worcester
Over the past decade the Red Sox minor league system hasn’t produced much in the way of big league pitching talent, but in recent years the pipeline has grown more bountiful. Between Tanner Houck and most recently rookie Kutter Crawford, the Red Sox appear to have an impressive wave of homegrown talent approaching the majors.
And Crawford’s former Worcester Red Sox teammate Josh Winckowski might not be far behind.
One of the prospects acquired in the Andrew Benintendi trade, Winckowski now ranks as Boston’s No. 12 prospect according to SoxProspects.com and could be in position to make an impact at the big league level by season’s end. The 23-year-old right-hander was promoted to Triple-A late last season, and in four starts with Worcester (two in 2021 and two so far in 2022) he has posted a 2.45 ERA over 22 innings with 19 strikeouts against seven walks.
A native of Estero, Florida, Winckowski grew up down the road from the Red Sox spring training facility in Fort Myers and spent several months during the offseason training at nearby Florida Gulf Coast University with Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Matt Barnes, Crawford and others. Having just been added to Boston’s 40-man roster in November he was affected by the lockout despite still having never played in the big leagues, and he said having a chance to be around established stars like Sale while the Red Sox facility was unavailable was a valuable learning experience.
“For me it’s something I’m still getting used to, it’s the first time I’ve really been around guys like that,” Winckowski said in the Worcester Red Sox clubhouse on Wednesday. “Obviously it’s only my second big league camp this year so there’s a ton to learn from them, especially how they approach the game. Him and Pivetta both taught me a lot.”
Winckowski said a focus of his offseason was committing more to his sinker and developing a cutter that can help him against lefties, and now his goal will be developing his overall mix while helping the club win games. Depending on how things go, he may also put himself in position down the road for a midseason call-up, where he would most likely be used as a multi-inning bullpen weapon in the mold of Garrett Whitlock or Crawford.
And if he gets the call and that’s what’s asked for him, Winckowski said he’ll be ready.
“Honestly I think anytime you get the ball your goal is to keep the score the same, it doesn’t matter when or where it’s at,” Winckowski said. “Over the course of both big league camps, I got like one start last year, which was super cool, but all the rest of my time in big league camp has been out of the bullpen. So it’s not something that would catch me off guard.”
Hajjar makes pro debut
North Andover’s Steve Hajjar made his professional debut on Wednesday, taking the mound for his first career start with the Minnesota Twins’ Low-A affiliate, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. The former Central Catholic and University of Michigan star pitched three innings and allowed four runs in his team’s eventual 6-4 win, allowing four hits and two walks while also striking out six.
Cam Devanney, one of Hajjar’s former Central Catholic teammates, is also back with the Biloxi Shuckers, the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. He spent last season in Biloxi as well after jumping all the way up from rookie ball after the pandemic year.
In addition to the two Central alums, Methuen’s Jacob Wallace has gotten off to a strong start to his Double-A career with the Portland Sea Dogs. Entering the weekend he had appeared in three games, posting a 2.25 ERA over 4.0 innings while recording six strikeouts against two hits and a walk. In his most recent appearance he allowed one run over two innings with four strikeouts in a 4-2 Sea Dogs win on Friday, and overall Portland has won all three games he’s appeared in.
Red Sox uniform tracker returns
This weekend the Red Sox brought back the highly popular yellow City Connect uniforms in honor of the Boston Marathon, and on Monday the club will wear their traditional home whites with “Boston” across the front, as has become tradition on Patriots Day since the marathon bombings in 2013.
In recent years the Red Sox have also routinely worn their red and blue alternate uniforms as well, so if you’re the type who is interested in how often the club wears each, what their record is and which pitchers prefer which color, we’ll have you covered all season long.
This year’s Red Sox uniform tracker is now live on The Eagle-Tribune website and will be updated throughout the season. To quickly find it at any point as the season goes on you’ll also be able to find the link in the pinned tweet on my Twitter account (@MacCerullo.)
Thumbs up for fluffernutter fries
When I combed through the press release announcing Fenway Park’s new amenities, some of the new food offerings immediately caught my eye.
Mozzarella sticks? Long overdue. Walking Doritos Tacos? Sounds good to me.
But there was one offering in particular that really raised my eyebrows. The fluffernutter fries.
Hold up. The what now?
For those who aren’t steeped in the local culinary scene, a fluffernutter is a peanut butter and marshmallow creme sandwich. It’s a distinctly New England creation, and when I first heard about the dish I knew I had to try it for myself.
My initial instinct was that it would basically be a large cup full of french fries doused in peanut butter and fluff, but luckily the actual product turned out far more legit. The dish features sweet potato fries with peanut butter sauce and just a drizzle of fluff, with some cilantro and ground up peanuts for added flavor. It definitely leans much more heavily on the peanut butter than on the fluff, which is probably for the best, but it’s definitely worth a try.
That being said, at $14.50 it won’t come cheap even by Fenway standards, but if you’re ever feeling extra adventurous it’s probably worth swinging by the Test Kitchen in right field at least once.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
