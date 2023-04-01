If you had any doubt if the baseball tradition at Andover High had waned at all, Chase Lembo pretty much washed it away last spring.
Lembo went out as a junior and hit .375, anchored the infield defensively at third and for kicks, won five games on the mound.
So, did we mention he did all this on a fractured ankle?
“It basically happened in the first game of the season. I kept going and thinking at some point it would get better. It just never did,” said Lembo.
“I just didn’t really know it was broken until the summer. I didn’t think it was. The pain just got to be terrible in my ankle to the point where I couldn’t walk on it. and I got an MRI after the season.”
The fracture cost Lembo the summer — much to the chagrin of veteran Andover Legion coach Joe Iarrobino. Basically, Lembo lost the biggest recruiting season of his career.
But in typical Golden Warrior fashion, that was the least of his concern.
“It kind of stunk that I didn’t play in the summer, but thank god I didn’t miss a (high school) season,” said Lembo, who was named second-team All-MVC for coach David Fazio on the hardwood this winter.
Lembo says the ankle is solid now, to the point where, he says he, “doesn’t really feel it.”
The uncertainty — and the pain — lingered a lot longer than he might have hoped for, though.
“I was hoping it would be all better during basketball, but I had an MRI before the season, and it wasn’t fully healed,” said Lembo. “They suggested surgery.”
But in his senior year? That just wasn’t an option. At a time where public schools are losing athletes to preps and club teams are taking on immense significance.
His dad, Nick, and uncle Jeff played key roles back in the day when Andover baseball emerged as a power program, not just in the Valley but across the state.
“That’s really important. My uncle and dad were a big part of Andover baseball, bringing it back,” said Chase. “I just think about myself, playing my best. I don’t try to think of that too much. It would be kind of stressful if I did.”
Lembo says that despite a couple of key players leaving the program, Andover should again be heard from this spring.
Sophomore lefty Chris Jaillet could be ready to emerge in a breakout year on the mound. His younger brother, Ryan, will challenge for the spot behind the plate.
Most of all, Lembo says, his senior classmates understand what’s at stake. It goes with the territory at Andover High.
“It’s my last sports season at Andover, maybe my last one ever,” said Lembo, who is deciding between Trinity and Bentley and still hopes to walk-on to the baseball program at whichever one he picks.
“Considering last year, with baseball and basketball — even going to the final four, we came up short. and then basketball this year, losing in the first round, the results were not where we wanted to be. That’s a motivator.
“Last time together, it’s going to be a good one. We have a bunch of seniors, who are hungry and ready to play.”
