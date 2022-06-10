PLAINVILLE -- Ilene Rickard and her Methuen High softball teammates left a lot of heads shaking here Friday evening.
Inning after inning, second-seeded King Philip High School had Rickard and the Rangers on the ropes.
And every time the hosts threatened, Rickard made a pitch or her teammates made a play.
“I was just trying to stay calm. I know I have a great field behind me, working so hard to make sure there are no runners scoring,” said Rickard, who stranded her ninth and final Warrior at second base with back-to-back strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh, locking down the Rangers’ 4-3 win in the Division 1 state quarterfinals.
“I just have a lot of trust in my field and confidence in myself. I knew they would have my back. I knew we could do it.”
With the win, the No. 7 Rangers head back to the MIAA Final Four for the third time in eight years, the first since 2019. They will play No. 3 Taunton, which knocked off Central Catholic, 5-2, in the quarters. Date, time and site for that one is yet to be determined.
Methuen had just five hits on the day, and every one of them counted … BIG!
None loomed larger than Makenna Donovan’s two-run homer to right-center in the Methuen sixth that turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead.
“Over the last two games, she has really swung the bat well. She’s seeing the ball really well,” said Ranger coach Jason Smith. “Senior captain ... Somebody knew that they needed to step up.”
Donovan, who had doubled and scored the first Rangers’ run on Thyanais Santiago’s two-out RBI single in the second, took advantage of a short-ish porch in right-center.
“As soon as it left my bat, I kind of knew it was going to be gone. I just wanted to help carry the team,” said the Rangers’ center fielder.
“The outfield seemed very short. (Defensively,) I was backed up the farthest I could.”
If that ball was hit on Burnham Road, it's most likely an out. But it cleared the fence here by plenty.
The Rangers weren’t done there in the sixth, either. In the euphoria following Donovan’s dinger, Jenny Grelle drew a walk.
She moved to second on Ari Baez’ sacrifice bunt, and the lethal sophomore, Santiago, stepped in, again in a mega-situation with two outs.
“You have to be calm in there, when you’re in that position. Given that opportunity, you’re just trying to do your best, and you’ve got to stay calm,” said Santiago, who -- again with two outs -- chased Grelle home with a double to the left-centerfield gap.
“My dad always told me, the hits come when you don’t try. When you’re relaxed, the hits will come automatically. If you have a good swing, good contact, you’ll get the hits.”
The Warriors may have outhit Methuen, 9-5, but they certainly didn’t out-defend the Rangers.
Methuen flashed a pair of double-plays in the first two innings.
With KP runners on first-and-second in the first, Kyra Meuse unleashed a laser throw to gun down Ava Kelley, who was looking to go from second to third on a deep fly ball.
Grelle then speared a liner at first and tagged the bag to double-up the runner, ending the second.
The rest of the way, things hinged on Rickard’s grit and resilience. With runners on, the right-hander was fearless.
“We play in one of the toughest conferences in the state. The MVC is right up there,” Smith said. “We get that kind of game just about every day. Even the losses we had earlier in the season, we talked about the fact that those losses, those tight games were going to make as a better team at the end of the season.
“They didn’t get down on themselves, and they rallied. That’s a dynamite team over there, very, very strong and they play in a very strong league, too. I’m excited to see what we can do next.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.