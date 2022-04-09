The ball barely traveled past home plate, but it was enough to give Central Catholic a dramatic season-opening victory.
Brady Rickenbach hit a chopper in front of the plate that bounced high into the air, and Kyle Bishop scrambled home from third base to score the walk-off game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Central Catholic a wild 4-3 victory over Catholic Memorial on Friday.
"The ball traveled about 14 feet, but that's the way it goes sometimes," said Raiders head coach John Sexton. "We had left runners in scoring position in the sixth, seventh and eighth, which was frustrating. In the ninth, we had the bases loaded, and Brady hit the chopper that bounced high on the artificial turf. Bishop runs well, so he was able to score comfortably. It was a nice win."
Central -- which was the home team despite playing at CM's field -- took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, when Tyler Normandie blasted a long two-run home run over the left field wall. The Raiders then didn't manage another hit until the seventh inning.
Josh Florence earned the win, as the Raiders received six shutout innings of relief.
"It really was a wild game," said Sexton. "It's always good to win. It was a long bus ride to CM and a long game, but it was great to get a good win to start the season against a very good program and one of the best pitchers in the state."
