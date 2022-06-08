NASHUA, N.H. – Seniors Tom Rioux and Max Lukeman combined on a three-hitter and freshman shortstop Brandon Horne had three hits to lead Pinkerton Academy past Exeter High, 7-1, in a Division I semifinal, Wednesday afternoon at Holman Stadium.
No. 2 Pinkerton (20-3) will advance to the D-I title game, Saturday at NE Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, against No. 4 Londonderry.
“I feel ecstatic!” said Rioux. “Last year didn’t end the way we wanted it to. This year we came back and it’s just amazing to be able to pitch for this program and execute for this program. This program has always had my back. To be able to win this game and put us in a position to win a championship just feels great.”
Rioux, 9-0 in 2022, had everything working against Exeter. He allowed just three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings, while striking out eight.
“Tom has been a workhorse for us all year,” said Pinkerton Coach Steve Campo. “That will be his last outing for us. I don’t know how many strikeouts he finished with or what his ERA was but it was pretty … good.”
Rioux’s gem was backed by a defense that not only played error-free baseball but also turned in some spectacular plays. In the first inning, third baseman Reilly Beaulieu robbed Exeter’s Peter Lendrum of extra bases with a diving stop on a ball headed down the left field line. Beaulieu then jumped to his feet and fired across the diamond to get Lendrum by a full step.
In the second inning, it was Pinkerton leftfielder Jackson Marshall’s chance for a web gem, with a diving catch on a shallow fly ball by Exeter’s Ryan Morgado.
On the flipside, No. 6 Exeter (15-7) struggled defensively and the Pinkerton offense made the Hawks pay.
The Astros jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the home half of the 2nd inning. Nick Rioux and Liam Doyle started the rally with back-to-back singles and moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Tom Rioux. But it was errors on consecutive ground balls by Exeter shortstop Jakob Mikhitarian that allowed both runners to score.
Horne followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0.
“When you have a guy like Tom Rioux pitching, when you get a couple of runs early, it feels like a mountain to climb going against him,” said Campo.
Pinkerton extended it’s lead in the 5th. Nick Rioux (2-for-4) and Doyle (2-for-4) once again got the ball rolling, with back-to-back one-out singles. Two batters later, Beaulieu stroked a single to the left-center gap, scoring Rioux to make it 4-0. Doyle tried to score all the way from first but was gunned down at the plate.
Exeter finally got to Tom Rioux in the top of the 6th. Jake Wiberg (2-for-4) led off the inning, ripping Rioux’s only mistake of the game to the center field fence for a triple. Two batters later, Nate Leighton’s single plated Wiberg, cutting the Pinkerton lead to 4-1 and signaling the end of the night for Rioux.
Lukeman came on in relief and ended the rally with no further damage.
Pinkerton removed any sense of drama, tacking on three insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th. Junior Jacob Albert had the big hit with a two-run single. Albert later came around to score on another error by the Hawks.
Saturday’s Division 1 final will have special significance for both Londonderry and Pinkerton. The teams last met with a state championship on the line in 2014, a 4-1 Londonderry win.
That was the most recent state final appearance for Pinkerton, which is seeking its first state title since 1986.
The arch-rivals met once during the regular season with the Lancers squeezing out a 2-0 victory.
Doyle was on the mound for that loss and he will get the ball again Saturday in the rematch. Rioux said he knows Doyle will get the job done.
“Nobody beats Liam Doyle twice in a row,” said Rioux.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.