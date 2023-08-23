HAVERHILL — On Saturday night, Sept. 2, in Portland, Maine, Austin Keller steps into the boxing ring as a pro for the first time. There are no world title dreams, no gaudy, unrealistic aspirations.
The fact is, in the fight for his life, Keller is already a champion.
Once a mediocre (“near-.500”) Masconomet Regional High School wrestler — weighing in at some 210 pounds — the 25-year-old Keller will make his pro boxing debut in the “lightweight division.” That is, 135 pounds!
Keller, who lives in North Andover and fights out of the Haverhill Downtown Boxing Club, changed his outlook, first in college, trying the game of rugby and then starting off his career as a fitness coach at Title Boxing Club in Woburn.
“Playing rugby in college helped me a little bit, but it really happened when I got out of college and started working at Title,” Keller said. “Let’s just say, you don’t want to be the biggest guy in the room and be the coach in the fitness class. My job is the big reason it all started.”
If the Title Boxing Club coach-turned-pro-boxer story sounds familiar, it should.
Haverhill’s Nicolas Tejada grew up in the amateur ranks in Haverhill, then landed a job at Title in North Andover and later broke in as a pro in June of 2022. Tejada, now 5-0, is also slated to fight on the card in Maine on Sept. 2.
He also had a lot to do with Keller stepping into the ring.
“I always trained when I was little, first in jujitsu when I lived in Everett, then wrestling at Masco. When I got the job at Title and met Nicky, I went from boxing a little bit, to boxing for real,” said Keller.
He found Ray Hebert’s Haverhill Downtown Boxing Club, thanks to Tejada, and ventured into the amateur Golden Gloves in Lowell last spring.
The transition to pro came naturally. The game suits his rugged style.
“I sit on my punches a little more and tend to set my shots up. My coaches felt my toughness in amateurs wouldn’t work as well as in the pros, and I thought I was ready,” said Keller.
“I try to train six days a week, two hours at a time, sometimes more than once a day. It helps being in the gym working, and coaching has only made me a better fighter. You get to look at things in a different way. They kind of go hand in hand.”
Keller, who has a background in computers from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fla., turns pro with expectations well in check.
“The goal is to get some good experience at the pro level and eventually get to the point where I can get my own gym,” he said. “I want to help out the community I am in, to give back and help out kids, kind of like Ray (Hebert) does here.”
As for the opener, a battle against Florida’s Paul Martin Walters (0-2), Keller says there are no nerves yet. He’s sold 80 of the 100 tickets he was given for promotion to family, friends and co-workers. He’s put the work in at the gym, and he’s ripped and ready.
“I actually feel pretty relaxed. I have a really good team behind me, and what we’ve got going in the gym is a good thing,” Keller said. “Having Nicky there with me in the dressing room. He’s been through this before. I have my coaches there. I’m in a good spot.”
