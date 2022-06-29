Considering the players that Vin Pastore has built and nurtured in his Mass. Rivals AAU program -- producing scores of D-1 talents and even NBA players like Wenyen Gabriel and Haverhill’s Noah Vonleh -- the statement he made about Isaac Bonilla speaks volumes.
“I’ve coached a lot of great basketball players in my day,” Pastore said. “If I needed someone to make a last second shot, there’s nobody I would pick to take it over Isaac Bonilla.”
College coaches and talent evaluators have finally begun to heed those words.
Bonilla, a 5-foot-11 shooting guard from Danville, N.H., picked up his second scholarship offer -- his first from a Division 1 school (UMaine) -- this week. For Pastore, his AAU coach with Rivals and his high school coach at Bradford Christian Academy, the accomplishment borders on monumental. But it’s absolutely, unequivocally, 100 percent not a fluke.
“The thing about college coaches, and I’ve been doing this for a long time, you need to prove to them that your performance is repeatable, that it happens consistently,” said Pastore. “Isaac has done that. The last two weekends, we competed in NEPSAC tournaments against some of the top competition out there. He had two incredible weekends, and finally someone (in Division 1) stepped up and offered.”
As good as the offer felt -- and Bonilla was quick to broadcast it via social media -- the incoming senior at BCA handled it the way Pastore probably expected.
“I just told him, ‘I’m not done yet,’” Bonilla stated. “I think I have put in enough hard work. This is what I was expecting at some point. This is just the beginning. There are two more live periods coming up (July 5 in South Carolina and July 19 in California).”
WHERE IT BEGAN
Bonilla had carved a pretty nice little hoop niche for himself when he began his high school journey at Central Catholic.
He swung for coach John Walsh as a freshman, bumped up to full-time varsity and saw serious minutes as the Raiders rolled to the MVC Cup in 2021.
But the missed Covid season hurt a ton, and Bonilla’s aspirations grew exponentially.
He wanted to re-classify and move to prep school, and that’s where Pastore, who had been his AAU coach at Rivals, kicked in.
The only issue was the competition. At BCA, Pastore has built a prep mega-power. Currently on the roster sit a pair of ESPN Top 60 recruits from the class of 2024.
“The thing about him is that the Bradford Christian team is so talented,” said Pastore. “He’s the type of kid who had the courage to fit into that scenario -- the courage, the belief in himself. He’s truly special in that way.”
All Bonilla saw in the challenge was a means to get better.
“It’s pretty insane, we play against some of the best players in the country,” said Bonilla.
“It’s improved my game immensely. We all push each other to work hard harder. That’s what has gotten us to where we are at.”
Between BCA and Rivals, Bonilla just immersed himself in the game, trusting Pastore and the process.
“I think Vin has prepared us for everything. I just had to work really hard,” said Bonilla. “I had to fix my whole game. When I went to Vin, defense was an issue for me. He fixed that. I learned to move without the ball and I got in better shape.”
NOW, HE’S IN THE SHOW
At times, he’s outmatched athletically.
As Bonilla says, “I’m the only guy on my team who doesn’t dunk … regularly.”
But since the early days in the game, Bonilla could shoot the rock.
Coaches have seen it first-hand, and they pushed him along in the early going.
He also hooked up with the region’s shooting guru, Bradford’s Jeff Nelson -- the father of shooting icon Tyler Nelson.
“We’ve worked together at least three years. When he has some issues or he knows when he needs a little bit of a tuneup, that’s when we’ve connected in the past,” said Nelson.
“It’s picked up recently. He’s getting a little bit more serious about his future. He’s put in a lot of work. I’m happy for him.
“He’s put in the work with me, put in the work with Vin, and he’s gotten his confidence. Once you get your confidence as a shooter, it’s a huge difference. He’s picked up the intensity level, and you can see the difference in his play.”
Spring/summer is now a hoop trip for Bonilla, one giant blur as he and Rivals challenge the best high school talent in the country.
They walk into gyms and the nation’s top coaches are all in the stands, watching their every move, every shot.
“It’s a great feeling. It’s nerve-wracking at first, but you just tune out the noise and play your game,” said Bonilla. “It’s amazing, though.”
Bonilla is serious that his two current offers -- UMaine and Southern New Hampshire -- will just be the tip of the iceberg.
“I’m just looking forward to what I can do in the future,” Bonilla said. “I just want to see what I can do, see how far I can go.”
