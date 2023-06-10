Graduation was a big night at Pinkerton Academy on Friday, but let’s be honest, the encores this weekend should be absolutely rocking.
How could a student-athlete not want to finish his season/career like this?
Saturday night at 7, the Astros head to Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester for the state title battle with, of course, the school’s fiercest rival, Londonderry High.
Switch gears, grab a snack and head to Exeter on Sunday afternoon (2:30) where the Pinkerton boys lacrosse team again challenges “King Kong” for the state championship. Yep, it’s Bishop Guertin.
On an emotional level, it just could not be any better.
Pinkerton vs. Londonderry, in baseball, has developed into the premier rivalry on the diamond in recent years.
To the Lancers’ credit, they can lay claim as the Granite State’s most prominent program under veteran coach Brent Demas. This will be Londonderry’s seventh title game appearance in the last 20 years. They’ve won four already, more than any other team in the state over that span.
Two of the last three have been against the Astros. Last year, Pinkerton took a 2-0 title win. Londonderry, which beat Bedford for the title in 2019, took the 2014 title game, 4-1, over the Astros.
As if the Astros needed any further incentive, Pinkerton can repeat for the first time in school history.
“Pinkerton-Londonderry is always the biggest rivalry because it’s right across the way,” said Astros slugger Jackson Marshall. “We are looking to take it to them right away and are ready for anything they throw at us.”
Londonderry took the regular-season meeting, 3-2, behind Saturday night’s probable starter, Connor Fennell.
Pinkerton and Londonderry are unmatched rivals in every sport imaginable, save for one — boys lacrosse.
The Astros’ true lax disdain lies squarely with the Green and Gold of Bishop Guertin. Why?
Both programs have been so darn great. Together, they have combined for 23 state titles (Pinkerton has 12). The only other teams to win in D-I are Hanover (twice), Concord (twice) and Nashua (once).
Pinkerton is 12-9 in championship games, but at one point that mark was 9-3. The current 3-6 run is concurrent with the Cardinals’ ascension to the throne. BG, two-time defending state champ, is 11-6 in title games, 7-4 against the Astros.
Guertin took no prisoners in the regular-season meeting, rolling 16-6, making the Cards a clear-cut favorite. You’ll have a hard time convincing the Astros on that one.
“We’re going to focus more on us this time, rather than focusing on what we can do for them. Last time we played BG, all we were focused on was what they were going to do. I think our approach this time is what we need to do to win. I’m completely confident in our guys. We can do this,” said Astros senior goalie Tyler LeBlanc. “It’s incredible. I’m glad to be a part of it. Just really glad.”
Tourney Chatter
Stepping below the border while sticking to the subject of rivalries, this Saturday-Sunday Methuen-Central Catholic softball/baseball thing is just old-school, high-spirited athletic drama at its best.
There is no doubt, Methuen is the “David” in both of these battles. “Goliath” Central is the league champ in both with all kinds of folks looking to rattle cages in the “Catholic vs. Public” conversation. That’s unavoidable.
In two days, though, both sides of the “Does Central Belong in the MVC?” arguments will be displayed. Central, on paper, should win. But for Methuen’s sake, think of what a victory over the rival Raiders would mean on either or both diamonds.
Like I said … Drama.
And I can’t wait. …
The two remaining area Bay State lacrosse teams are in mighty tough situations and will have to earn their spots in the Division 1 Final Four with huge challenges on the road.
The North Andover boys play Saturday morning at top-seeded Saint John’s Prep in Danvers. The Eagles are 19-1 and have outscored their two playoff foes, 30-4.
Central Catholic’s girls head to No. 1 Lincoln-Sudbury on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors are not infallible at 18-2, but MVC Player of the Year Kerri Finneran, gritty Abby Yfantopulos and the Raiders will need to be at their best. …
Finally, you have to give it up big time to the North Andover softball girls, who went out on Friday afternoon and shocked unbeaten Wachusett Regional to punch the Knights’ ticket to the D-1 state quarterfinals.
“Our conference has prepared us for anyone,” said Knights’ coach Caitlin Flanagan before the game with Wachusett.
The coach believes it, and so do her players.
North Andover next heads to Peabody on Sunday. The Tanners are a talented — and seasoned — bunch that plowed over the Northeastern Conference this spring.
Many thought junior righty Abby Bettencourt deserved consideration for the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state, what with her 0.74 ERA and her 227 strikeouts.
She also hit .538 with eight bombs. Her sisters Isabel (.481) and Lizzy, along with Logan Lomasney (.476) can all swing the bat.
One thing going for the Knights? History. In 2021, in basically the same round of the playoffs under the old sectional format, another MVC team, Billerica, went into Peabody and knocked off the Tanners in the North sectional title game.
It’s clearly yet another opportunity for the MVC — which will have five teams alive in the D-1 and D2 quarters this weekend — to flex its muscle as a power softball conference on a statewide level.
