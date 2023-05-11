With eight previous trips to the NJCAA Division 3 World Series on his program’s resume and a fifth-place finish in the nation in 2022, coach Jeff Mejia knows the bar is set high for his Northern Essex Community College Knights on the eve of the postseason.
Thursday night at 7 p.m., NECC opens what it hopes to be a long playoff run at Haverhill Stadium, hosting Quinsigamond in the Region 21 tourney opener.
“Our expectations are to win the regional, then face the New York City champ for the district,” Mejia, whose club enters the tourney with a 30-6 mark overall, 20-1 in the district. “It’s a tough region. It’s a tough district, but if we play our game there’s no reason we can’t reach the World Series.”
Per usual, the Knights feature a strong pitching staff, anchored by Lawrence’s Jairo Vazquez, Wilmington’s Tristan Ciampa and Californian Jagger Iovinelli, who takes the ball in the opener on Thursday night.
“The starting pitchers have been incredible,” said Mejia. “I think we have three of the top pitchers in the region and two of the top five in the country.”
Vazquez currently leads the nation with his 1.17 ERA and is third in the country with 87 strikeouts. Ciampa has a team-high eight wins with a 1.50 ERA and 63 strikeouts, while Iovinelli owns a healthy 2.37 ERA.
Offensively, NECC has been led by Anthony Marcano and Richard Matos. Marcano is currently batting .476 with 40 RBIs and 10 home runs while Matos carries a .426 average with 57 RBIs and 9 home runs. Cooper Smith is hitting at .404.
“The big thing for us is that this team plays as a team,” said Mejia.
Back in Florida at the start of the season, NECC lost its starting middle-infield tandem.
“They were our 1-and-3 hole hitters, but everyone who has stepped in has played so well,” said Mejia.
Outfielder Jomar Moreta took over the leadoff slot.
“He’s been immense, and he can really fly,” said Mejia.
Joey Settle, Domenic Crocenzi and Kevin Rodriguez have played superb defense at second and short as NECC has not missed a beat.
NECC, as Mejia said, has set the bar high. Mejia remembered his first trip to the World Series as head coach and how things have changed over the years since.
“We were the little guys. That first time was an eye-opener,” the coach said. “Now we go out there and we are winning games.”
The Knights have to get there first, though. and the road starts at home on Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.