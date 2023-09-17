ANDOVER – Whenever a football team wins 44-0, you know there must have been a handful of stars. And certainly there were on Saturday when Merrimack walked all over the University of Virginia at Lynchburg Dragons. There were two big stars on offense with running backs Tyvon Edmonds, Jr., and Brendon Wyatt, who combined for 326 yards and three scores, but on the flip side there was a much larger group of defensive stars, led by Brandon Roberts, who was outstanding from start to finish from his defensive tackle position.
Roberts was part of a run defense that held the Dragons to negative four yards, and just 74 total yards of offense. He was part of a group that had eight quarterback sacks, three fumble recoveries, an interception, a safety, while the Dragons also went 0-for-10 on third down conversions. The eight sacks led to 77 lost yards of offense.
“We just tried to bring everything together (offense, defense and special teams). We still had some errors and stuff, but it was good to get the win,” said Roberts. “We definitely need to step it up next week starting with our first conference game. Now we want to go out and win the conference, and it’ll be week to week (trying to do that). We just wanted to wreak havoc and cause negative plays. It was really about being in your gap and making a play.”
At 6-0, 275 pounds, Roberts, a junior who was an All-American wrestler back at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Maryland, started every game last year and finished with 42 tackles. In Saturday’s win, he had two fumble recoveries, two quarterback sacks and also had two additional tackles for loss of yards.
His first sack came on the Dragons’ second offensive series. Trailing 7-0, the Dragons had the ball just shy of midfield after the Warriors went three-and-out and punted. On first-and-ten, Roberts was able to shift through the Dragons’ offensive line and sack quarterback Langston Stewart for a seven-yard loss.
“Right off the board, I wanted to get rolling. I was one-on-one against (my defender), I put in a good swim (move to get around him) and I got in the backfield (to sack Stewart),” he said.
Just 58 seconds into the second quarter, he pounced on a loose ball in the end zone for a safety to make it 16-0. Then 2:21 later, the Dragons had the ball on their own 35. Again facing first-and-ten, Roberts came through with another big play, recovering a fumble, which led to another Warriors’ touchdown and the game was quickly out of reach at 29-0.
“I got into the backfield and I saw the back fumbled the ball, so it was either I try to pick it up and run, or just jump on it. My teammates gave me a hard time about it, saying I should have picked it up,” he said sporting a big grin.
Merrimack’s defense has now given up just 12 combined points over its last two games, and will be tested again with next weekend’s match-up with Wagner.
“Every game from here on out, we want three-and-out on every series. We have to kills drives and get off the field so our offense can get out there. We’ve got the guys on defense to put everything together like we did tonight,” said Roberts.
ONE-TWO PUNCH AGAIN
Last year Merrimack’s running game was led by the duo of Victor Dawson and Edmonds. Dawson since transferred out and Edmonds clearly got the No. 1 spot coming out of camp. He’s been nothing short of sensational in the first three games. He had 86 yards and a score against Holy Cross, 140 yards against Lehigh and then on Saturday night, had 30 carries for 213 yards with another touchdown. While he took 30 carries, he also got some help as Wyatt had a strong game with 9 carries for 112 yards, with a pair of touchdowns.
“We knew that we could run the ball and we’ve been able to against everybody (to this point of the season). But now that we have lost two guys on our starting offensive line, we’re really going to be tested,” said Merrimack head coach Dan Curran. “Tyvon had a great year last year. Him and Victor (Dawson) were one-two and I love Vic but I thought Tyvon ended up being more of the guy. Ty brought something different. We also have Brendon Wyatt, who is going to be really good and we also have some veterans who I think can still be good and who are going to help us. We’re going to need all of them. I think Shaka (Moales) and Jason Smith (will eventually) contribute as well. It’s a long season. It was good to see Brendon Wyatt have a big game and he brings that element of top-end speed and that shiftiness. And Ty just had another tremendous game. He played really well and we have to keep him healthy as he’s such an important piece to our offense. “
The offensive line on Saturday was terrific – especially the left side early on with veteran holdovers, junior tackle Nick Reimer (6-6, 308) and sophomore guard Joey Trainor (6-3, 310). They have been holding the fort down ever since Mike Fierstein went down with an injury. Late in the game, center Antonio Derry went off with a knee injury and was replaced by freshman Brandon Smith. The extent of Derry’s injury to this point is not known.
Seahawks on deck
This upcoming Saturday afternoon (4 p.m.), Merrimack will travel to Long Island, New York to start their Northeast Conference league play facing Wagner. The Seahawks will come into the game with a 1-2 record, losing to Fordham (46-16) and Navy (24-0) before beating league rival Sacred Heart (17-10). Anger is coached by Tom Masella, who spent time as a head coach at Boston University (1996-’97), Central Connecticut (2004-’05) and six years with Fordham. In addition he was the defensive coordinator at UMass Amherst helping the Minutemen capture the A-10 championship title back in 2003, and before coming to Wagner in 2019, he served as the defensive coordinator at Bryant.
In Wagner’s win over Sacred Heart, quarterback Steven Krajewski helped lead the team to the win, completing 10-of-26 passes with a touchdown pass, while, running back Zachary Palmer-Smith had 24 carries for 92 yards. Defensively, linebacker John Gioia has 28 combined (solo/assist) tackles in three games and also has an interception.
Last year Wagner finished in last place of the league standings with a 1-6 record.
You can follow Jamie Pote on Twitter at @JamiePote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.