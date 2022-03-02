HAVERHILL — The bus ride back from Framingham on Tuesday night was flat-out electric.
The Haverhill High boys basketball team, seeded 40th, knocked off the 25th-seeded Flyers of Framingham High in the MIAA Division 1 tourney opener, and this band of Hillies let the world — well at least those along the route home — know it.
“It’s definitely cool. I mean, we came in as a 40 seed, but we know we’re really not a 40 seed,” said senior Patrick Roche. “We’re just not a 40 and we wanted to prove it. (Coach Souleymane Wane) works so hard for us, and we just wanted to do it for him. That’s his first playoff win as a coach. It was great to win, but that was the best thing to come out of it.”
Roche was just a little grammar school squirt, chasing loose balls and heaving up jumpers during timeouts back in 2013 when his oldest brother, Shain, helped the No. 13 Hillies to an opening-round tourney upset of No. 4 Westford Academy under previous coach Mike Trovato (Wane was his top assistant). That win proved to be Haverhill’s last postseason victory in boys basketball, that is until Tuesday night.
Patrick, a 6-3 forward, grabbed a dozen monster rebounds in the road victory. Strolling into school on Wednesday morning, he and his teammates, who now will head to No. 8 Beverly in a Friday night round of 32 matchup, carried a different vibe.
“Last year we had a lot of seniors, this year it’s such a new team. There was a learning process, it had to happen so quickly,” said Roche. “It was very tough, a scary thing for me. After our loss to Andover last year (to end the season) it felt like a lot of pressure was put on (this senior class). To see how far we’ve come since the beginning of the season is very special. and (Tuesday night) was just the best.”
The Roche family name in Haverhill immediately conjures up thoughts of Brown-and-Gold athletic excellence.
Not only Shain but his brother Seamus (Class of 2016) played for the Hillies. Several cousins did, too. When Patrick hit the high school, they knew he was coming.
“For sure you could feel it, even just watching my brothers play,” said Patrick. “I knew my cousin Charlie (a multi-sport Hillies’ legend who went on to play soccer at UNH) was a great ball player, John Michael was a great athlete. Those were the most recent cousins. I know there have been more.
“Definitely, it’s very cool. It’s an honor to put on the Haverhill jersey for sure with our family tradition. I didn’t think there was any pressure. I’m not the best athlete, but I knew I had it in me.”
Coming into his own this winter, he has helped the rebuilding Hillies post a 10-10 regular season mark in the rugged MVC large.
“We just let too many games slip away. We lost our momentum for a little bit, but we’ve just started to jell toward the end of the season,” said Roche, who is going to study business in college. He’s been accepted into UNH’s business school and is also waiting to see about UMass.
Roche’s effort has more than lived up to the family name, according to Wane.
“He works every day and you see it in practice and games, he plays very hard,” said Wane.
And now, it’s on to Beverly, led by its sensational sophomore Ryder Frost, the Northeastern Conference MVP.
“We really have nothing to lose. Nobody expected us to do much, we lost so many talented guys from last year,” said Roche. “I think even just winning one playoff game was special. We’ve got nothing to lose, nothing to prove, just go out and play.”
He will empty the tank on Friday night, per usual. Win or lose, Roche has a pretty good assessment of what he’s accomplished in four years of Hillie hoops.
“I’ve been focused on this. It’s my last ride, I’m going to make as much out of it as I can,” he said.
“I came in as a tall kid, somewhat athletic, and I will leave as a basketball player. Souley’s a great coach, my freshmen and JV coaches were solid. It’s definitely cool to see how far I’ve come.”
