I just spent a weekend covering a pair of outstanding citizens receiving national recognition from their sport in an absolute sports — particularly baseball — lover’s paradise in Cooperstown.
Jasper, Indiana’s Scott Rolen delivered an impassioned speech about his Hoosier upbringing as he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and lifelong philanthropist and Anderson legend Carl Erskine received the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award with special recognition for his humanitarian efforts and causes.
To borrow the title from Ted Green’s documentary on Erskine, both gentlemen are among the very best of us. Both are humble, dignified and have always put others ahead of themselves, whether it was a family member, a teammate or simply a human being in need.
Then Bronny James, star basketball player and son of NBA great LeBron James, collapsed during a practice ahead of his freshman season at the University of Southern California.
While it was revealed later the young man suffered a cardiac arrest and was revived, a number of knuckleheads didn’t wait for any information to come out before they rehashed their ridiculous vaccine theories.
Yes, the anti-vaxxers were back.
Although, they never truly left. They simply hang around in the shadows of their own ridiculousness and wait for someone they don’t know to suffer in some way.
Then they pounce. Loudly.
First things first, LeBron has thanked fans for their support and says Bronny is doing well. That’s a relief and should have been the first thought on everyone’s minds.
No, not for a group of people rising quickly among election deniers, COVID deniers, racists, misogynists and other conspiracy theorists in the hotly contested game of World’s Worst People.
These folks haven’t been this happy since Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped when his chest was impacted by another football player on “Monday Night Football.” That night and in the days to follow, the anti-vax crowd was simply giddy with delight at the misfortune of another human being and an opportunity to push their ridiculous notions. None of which are based in any way, shape or form on fact.
Like Keyontae Johnson, the Florida player who collapsed in December 2020 and spent three days in a coma. Of course, these loons like to go back now and blame that on the vaccine — which was not widely available at the time — and ignore the fact the myocarditis that proved to be the diagnosis is a potential side effect of COVID-19.
Johnson contracted COVID-19 earlier that year. He was later cleared medically and went on to finish his college career at Kansas State and is now in the NBA.
A young athlete suffering a heart condition is nothing new. Years ago, Hank Gathers, Pete Maravich and Reggie Lewis all died as a result of a heart defect while playing basketball.
Of course, they can’t cite those instances because it doesn’t fit the narrative.
A shocking number of these folks are parents of student-athletes, picking on young athletes and using them for some crazy political agenda.
Imagine if it was their child who, after slamming a home run, spiking a volleyball or finishing a fast break with a layup, suddenly collapsed in a heap on the floor with a stopped heart.
Would they leap out of their seats, point at their own child and scream some ridiculous theory?
No, I imagine their first thought would be the health and well being of their son or daughter, just as it should be for any young person in such a predicament.
During a time of reckless conspiracy theorists like RFK Jr., Marjorie Taylor-Greene and John Stockton, we need to try to be more like the Erskines and Rolens of the world.
If you shoot for being the best of us, you’ll never worry about being the worst of us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.