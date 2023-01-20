Next Tuesday the Baseball Hall of Fame will announce the results of this year’s vote, and if publicly known ballots are any indication Scott Rolen and Todd Helton’s chances of induction are going to rest on a razor’s edge.
As of this writing Rolen and Helton are the only two candidates currently trending over the 75% threshold needed for induction, according to publicly announced ballots compiled by Ryan Thibodaux and his Hall of Fame tracker team. With nearly 42% of the total vote known Rolen has appeared on 80.1% of public ballots and Helton on 79.5%.
If those trends hold the former St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies stars will join Contemporary Era committee selection Fred McGriff in Cooperstown this summer, but if past results are any indication the preferences of those who keep their ballots private are often different and far more selective. For that reason longtime closer Billy Wagner is likely to fall short even though he’s also within striking distance at 72.5%.
Much like with David Ortiz last summer, Rolen and Helton’s fates could be decided by just a handful of votes.
Though both candidates have flaws, each has a compelling argument for Hall of Fame enshrinement. Rolen was an eight-time Gold Glove winner, a seven-time All-Star, had 316 home runs and a career .855 OPS, and helped lead St. Louis to the 2006 World Series championship.
Rolen’s 70.1 wins above replacement also exceeds the average of the 15 third basemen currently in the Hall of Fame and is comparable to Ron Santo and Edgar Martinez.
Helton was also a terrific two-way player, earning three Gold Gloves at first base along with his five All-Star selections, though his gaudy offensive totals have always been dismissed due to his playing half his games in the thin Colorado air at Coors Field.
Even if you believe his .316/.414/.539 career slash line was inflated by monster home splits, his .855 career road OPS is still impressive and the Coors Field effect can’t explain his finishing with 1,335 walks compared to just 1,175 strikeouts over 17 years. Helton also has 61.8 WAR for his career, which is slightly below the average of the 24 Hall of Fame first basemen but ahead of guys like Harmon Killebrew and new inductee McGriff.
The two have already seen sizable increases in support since first appearing on the Hall of Fame ballot. Rolen only earned 10.2% of the vote his first year in 2018 but has consistently gained since then, jumping from 35.3% to 63.2% in two years between 2020 and 2022. Helton started at 16.2% his first year in 2019 and reached 52% last year, and now both appear to be making potentially decisive 15-plus point jumps with players like Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling no longer soaking up votes and attention.
The question for each is how durable their gains prove to be.
Helton may end up having the better chance of the two given there’s been historically been little difference between his support on public and private ballots. Rolen has been much more polarizing, and last year he appeared on 69.8% of the public ballots but just 34.2% of the private ones, a difference that cost him 6.6% in the overall total.
A similar disparity this year could easily drop him below 75%, while a slightly smaller one might just get him over the finish line.
The good news for Rolen and Helton is even if they do fall short this year, at this point it would likely be little more than a temporary setback. Almost everyone who’s ever crossed the 70% threshold has earned induction eventually, so if this winter’s trends hold it should ultimately be a matter of when, not if, they eventually become Hall of Famers.
