METHUEN — There were times last spring where Ronnal Marizan would have done anything on the baseball field for a hit.
Slumps do that to baseball players in a 20-game sprint of a season. In a word, it’s desperation.
“It’s such a short season that a 4-to-5 game slump can feel like an eternity,” said his coach, Cam Roper of Methuen High. “Ronnal started slow and you could see the mental affecting the physical.”
So much had been expected after he hit .395 as the Rangers’ sophomore shortstop. and there Marizan was last spring, scratching and clawing to hit a “buck-fifty.”
“When they told me, I’m hitting under .150, that was like, crazy, because I’ve never been like that. It was just a bad season for me,” said Marizan.
“It wasn’t my swing, my timing was off, just really off. and when I got into two-strike counts, I was swinging at everything.”
Marizan can laugh about those issues, now. As the final week of the 2023 regular season commences. Those 2022 woes are all behind him.
In fact, if you look at the top of the Ranger stats page, you’ll find the senior’s name, right at the top, tied with classmate Matt Pappalardo with a .396 average.
“It was terrible … and now I’m leading my team,” he laughed. So now things are great.”
Methuen sits at 8-9 with three games left — Wednesday afternoon’s home date with North Andover and a pair in this weekend’s Haverhill Invitational Tournament.
Ten wins would equal an automatic berth in the Division 1 State Tournament, but the Rangers have accumulated plenty of power points this spring and sit currently at No. 25 – the top 32 get in regardless of record.
Marizan is confident in himself and his team. and from where he rallied, he should be.
“I expected it, because we worked really hard at it,” he said.
Marizan has always had “that swing,” so 2022 was indeed a bit of a puzzle.
“It was surprising to see his struggles last year,” said Roper.
“He was still mechanically sound. His BP was still extremely impressive, driving the ball to all fields with plus pop for his size. I just tried to free him up mentally a little bit. We had a conversation at the beginning of the year and I gave him the green light to strike out. First time I’ve ever said that to a kid. I just felt he was thinking too much and being too passive, taking fastballs in hitters counts and lost his aggressiveness at the plate that made him such a dangerous hitter as a sophomore.”
Marizan had plenty of support from his teammate, even through the darker times, and he says the battle never got to him mentally. But he’s only human.
“I think getting over that mental hurdle was the biggest reason for the turnaround, gaining confidence back,” said Roper. ”Our coaching staff never wavered in our confidence in his ability. We just needed him to get that back. We play such a mental sport, it’s so hard to be a great hitter to begin with, but once doubt creeps in, it’s virtually impossible.”
Instead of hanging his head, Marizan attacked the issue head on. His high school coaches and the coaches at the Mercedes Hitting Academy worked with him regularly.
And there was one added change this spring that helped him turn the corner, a move from shortstop to the Methuen outfield.
“I think last year maybe I focused too much on my defense,” Marizan said. “Sophomore year I made a lot of mistakes (in the field) but I was hitting really well. I tried to work on my defense and kind of forgot about my hitting.”
He and the Rangers have both flourished with his move to left field.
“I don’t know how much the position change contributed to the success in the box, but I give the kid all the credit in the world. It’s extremely difficult to be moved off a position he’s played his whole life and be asked to do something he hasn’t done before,” said Roper.
“He absolutely flies. With Joey Pride and Daremin Escano Vargas with him in the outfield, there aren’t many outfields in the state that have the speed that we do.
“There was a logjam in the infield with Ronnal looking like the odd man out defensively, but with his ability at the plate, we needed to find a way to get his bat in the lineup and he’s done a good job transitioning out there. He’s gotten better out there every day. Credit to him for doing what’s best for the team.”
