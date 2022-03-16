Things couldn’t have gone better for Alex Cora in 2018.
Right from day one, the rookie manager pressed all the right buttons, leading his talent-laden Red Sox club on a wire-to-wire rampage that culminated with the club’s fourth World Series title in 15 seasons.
Entering 2019, Cora’s approach was simple: Why mess with a good thing? The club brought back almost the exact same roster as the year prior. From the first day of spring training it was evident the team thought it could pick up right where it left off and get the same results.
It was a disastrous miscalculation, and when things went off the rails the club could never recover.
Cora says he learned from that mistake, and three years later he’s determined not to make it again. That’s why during Tuesday’s team meeting he tried to set the tone for the new year by explicitly referencing that misstep and emphasizing the importance of turning the page.
The surprise surge from last place to the playoffs? The thrilling run to the American League Championship Series? All in the past.
“I learned in ‘18 going into ‘19 it’s not the same season, it’s a new season,” Cora said. “A lot of new challenges and obviously we have to cancel the noise because it’s going to be loud. There are a lot of good teams in this division, we are one of them, but at the same time it’s like last year where we have to fight for every inch.”
Bill Belichick couldn’t have put it any better himself.
New England sports fans are used to hearing that kind of talk from the longtime Patriots coach, and like Cora, Belichick learned some hard lessons early in his career. His tenure in Cleveland didn’t exactly go smoothly, but he learned a few lessons and the rest was history.
Cora too has the opportunity to achieve greatness, but he’ll have his work cut out for him this year.
While the Red Sox enter the new season with renewed expectations, they don’t have the luxury of being complacent.
The Yankees, Blue Jays and Rays are all loading up, and with the lockout delaying the start of camp by nearly a month, Cora has lots of questions to answer and not much time to work with as the club races to prepare for 2022.
Among the big ones: What kind of shape is everyone in? How long will it take for everyone to be regular season ready? What unsigned free agents might eventually join the club and how long will it take them to get up to speed?
“You’ve got to see it. They can tell you all this stuff and you can measure everything, but you’ve got to see them taking the ground balls, running the 300s, all that,” Cora said. “It’s been very positive. We feel good about where we’re at today.”
The coming weeks will bring no shortage of twists and turns. Big free agent signings and trades are on the horizon that will shake up baseball’s competitive landscape. Until the dust settles there’s no way of knowing how good Boston’s chances really are.
But whatever comes next, it will be the start of a new chapter, and it’ll be up to Cora and the Red Sox to write their story from here.
