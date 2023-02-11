The new season is finally upon us.
This week pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers, formally kicking off spring training after an offseason best summed up as busy yet divisive. The Red Sox will have tons of new faces along with a number of young standouts looking to take on bigger roles, and overall the club has high hopes it can put last season’s disappointing last place finish behind it to get back into the AL East hunt.
What should fans expect? Honestly, it feels like almost anything is on the table. If everything goes well this group could surge back into contention just like the 2013 and 2021 clubs. But if they’re once again decimated by injury and if the younger players regress, the Red Sox could easily crash to a third last place finish in four years.
Unlike in recent years, however, the club’s Opening Day roster does appear largely set in stone. The hottest roster battles will be primarily for spots on the bench and maybe for the last spot in the bullpen, and the biggest storyline to follow in big league camp should revolve around the starting rotation, which has seven contenders vying for five spots.
Here’s our first guess as to who will ultimately start the season on the Opening Day roster and where everyone stands as camp begins.
Catchers (2): Reese McGuire, Connor Wong
Right now the Red Sox only have two catchers on the 40-man roster, and Reese McGuire and Connor Wong showed enough promise towards the end of last season that both should get an extended look in 2023. That being said, there will still be competition at this spot.
Jorge Alfaro, who was signed to a minor league deal, has seven big league seasons under his belt. He served as Miami’s starter in 2019 and batted .262 with 18 home runs, though he’s primarily been a back-up over the three years since then. He will likely factor into the catching equation at some point, but unless he dominates spring training — or McGuire or Wong struggle — he’ll probably start the season in Worcester and come up sometime later on.
Infielders (6): Triston Casas 1B, Christian Arroyo 2B, Kiké Hernández SS, Rafael Devers 3B, Justin Turner INF/DH, Niko Goodrum INF/OF
Even with Trevor Story out indefinitely and newly acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi unlikely to be ready for Opening Day as he rehabs from last spring’s torn ACL, the Red Sox starting infield should be fairly straightforward. Triston Casas will start at first, Christian Arroyo at second, Kiké Hernández at shortstop and Rafael Devers at third, and Justin Turner will fill in for Casas or Devers on the days he isn’t the starting designated hitter. Those five should get the vast majority of the available playing time, but the club has essentially no infield depth and will need at least one minor leaguer to fill in for Mondesi for at least a couple of weeks.
Though rookies like Enmanuel Valdez and David Hamilton are options, the best bet is non-roster invitee Niko Goodrum. The Red Sox can easily clear a 40-man roster spot by placing Story on the 60-day injured list, and Goodrum has the most big league experience of the bunch with six years split between Detroit and Houston and has also played every position except pitcher and catcher in his career.
Outfielders (5): Masataka Yoshida LF, Adam Duvall CF, Alex Verdugo RF, Rob Refsnyder OF, Jarren Duran OF
There shouldn’t be much drama here. Masataka Yoshida is going to be the starting left fielder, Adam Duvall will start in center and Alex Verdugo will line up in right. Rob Refsnyder is pretty much locked in as the first option off the bench, leaving one spot to be filled by either an additional outfielder or a utility type.
Our best guess is the last spot will come down to either Jarren Duran or Raimel Tapia, a non-roster invitee who spent last season with Toronto. Tapia has the more impressive big league resume but Duran is already on the 40-man roster, which means the Red Sox could move him up or down without needing to make any additional moves. If Duran has a strong showing in spring training he should have a strong chance at making the Opening Day roster.
Starting rotation (5): Chris Sale LHP, Corey Kluber RHP, Garrett Whitlock RHP, James Paxton LHP, Brayan Bello RHP
This is a tricky one. The Red Sox have seven starters who could conceivably compete for a spot in the rotation and right now it feels like the final group could come down to health more than anything else. If everyone is available by Opening Day then Chris Sale and Corey Kluber should be the No. 1-2 starters, but after that it’s anyone’s guess.
Of the remaining five Garrett Whitlock feels most likely, the club’s plan has always been for him to eventually get back to being a starting pitcher like he was pre-Tommy John surgery. James Paxton should also be in as long as he’s healthy, every appearance he’s ever made in the big leagues has been as a starter and Chaim Bloom recently poured cold water on the idea of him pitching out of the bullpen. That leaves three battling for one spot, and of those Brayan Bello has by far the highest ceiling. Tanner Houck already pitched primarily out of the bullpen last year and Pivetta did as well late in 2021.
Bullpen (8): Kenley Jansen RHP, Chris Martin RHP, John Schreiber RHP, Tanner Houck RHP, Nick Pivetta RHP, Joely Rodriguez LHP, Richard Bleier LHP, Ryan Brasier RHP
Unlike with the rotation things appear to be close to set in stone with the bullpen. Kenley Jansen will be the closer, Chris Martin and John Schreiber will be the top set-up men, Joely Rodriguez and Richard Bleier will be two lefties and whichever two starters aren’t in the rotation will presumably come out of the pen.
Barring any additional moves the last spot will almost certainly go to Ryan Brasier, who has already survived a litany of roster cuts and who the club has suggested is better than his 5.78 ERA from 2022. If there wind up being any additional spots due to injury or other unforeseen circumstances, righties Zack Kelly, Wyatt Mills and Kaleb Ort would presumably be among the top candidates.
Injured list: Trevor Story SS (60-day), Adalberto Mondesi SS (10-day)
Adalberto Mondesi likely won’t be ready for Opening Day, but he’ll be coming up on one year since tearing his ACL at the end of April, so the Red Sox probably won’t have to wait long for him to make his debut.
Trevor Story is another matter. It’s not certain he’ll play in 2023 at all, though the internal bracing surgery he underwent on his right elbow isn’t considered as serious as a full Tommy John procedure. Others with similar elbow issues have been able to make a return as a designated hitter before they were ready to start throwing the ball, so maybe we could see Story return in some fashion by the second half.
Minor leaguers on 40-man: Kutter Crawford RHP, Zack Kelly RHP, Bryan Mata RHP, Wyatt Mills RHP, Chris Murphy LHP, Kaleb Ort RHP, Brandon Walter LHP, Josh Winckowski RHP, Bobby Dalbec INF, David Hamilton INF, Wilyer Abreu OF, Ceddanne Rafaela INF/OF, Enmanuel Valdez INF/OF
What do we do with Bobby Dalbec? After two full seasons as a starter it feels like his time in Boston is up, but for now he remains on the roster and would seem like a strong contender to make the Opening Day roster as a back-up infielder. Our listing him among the minor leaguers is really more of a placeholder for the possibility he still might be traded or designated for assignment, but we’ll see how things play out.
One thing we do know, the Worcester Red Sox starting rotation is going to be loaded. The group of Kutter Crawford, Bryan Mata, Chris Murphy, Brandon Walter and Josh Winckowski will ensure Boston has tons of rotation depth, and chances are we’ll see a few of them from time to time as spot starters, with Mata a dark horse candidate to come up midseason as a dominant reliever if the club decides to go all in on his high-90s stuff.
NESN announces spring training broadcast scheduleEarlier this week NESN announced its broadcast schedule for spring training, and this year’s slate is likely the most comprehensive ever.
The network announced that 27 out of Boston’s 34 exhibition games will be broadcast on either NESN, NESN+ or NESN 360, plus an additional game that will be carried by ESPN. Almost every game will also be carried over the radio by WEEI, with 31 out of 34 on the schedule.
The only two games that won’t be available on TV or over the radio are the two split squad road games being played on Sunday, March 12 and Saturday, March 18, though the home games on both dates will be available on both NESN+ and WEEI 93.7 FM. Starting on February 24, when the Red Sox open their exhibition slate against Northeastern University, fans will be able to follow along in some fashion every day until camp breaks on March 28.
LeLacheur Park sale still pendingLast summer the City of Lowell agreed to sell LeLacheur Park, the former home of the Lowell Spinners, to the University of Massachusetts Building Authority for $1 million. Once completed the sale will effectively transfer control of the park to UMass Lowell, which intends to invest millions of dollars into the facility to help make it the centerpiece of a newly revitalized East Campus.
More than six months after the Lowell City Council vote, however, the sale has not yet been finalized, a UMass spokesperson said this week.
Until the purchase and sale agreement is executed and the sale closes there isn’t likely to be much movement at the park, but that could change quickly once the university takes full control. UMass president Marty Meehan said last summer that once the deal is closed the university will immediately make an initial investment of $5-7 million into the park to cover deferred maintenance and other needed improvements, and larger investments could follow if the university’s plans to redevelop the surrounding area pay off.
The ballpark’s deteriorating condition was among several factors in the Lowell Spinners losing their affiliation with the Red Sox after MLB’s reorganization of the minor leagues in 2020. The Red Sox have notably kept the door open on a potential return to Lowell, but even with the sale and ballpark renovations coming the prospect remains a long way off as things currently stand.
Frelick to play for Team ItalyLexington’s Sal Frelick, a former Boston College baseball star and the No. 2 ranked prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system entering 2023, will participate in next month’s World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Italy.
Frelick, who previously played for the North Shore Navigators and against area schools in a number of notable high school contests, is among the more notable members of the Italian squad, which is managed by Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza and also features big leaguers like Royals infielders Vinnie Pasquantino and Nicky Lopez, Angels infielder David Fletcher and former All-Star pitcher Matt Harvey.
Though most members of the Italian team are American, players are eligible if they have an Italian passport, are a legal resident of the country or if they have a parent from the country or documentary evidence that they would be granted citizenship or a passport under Italian law if they were ever to apply.
Earning the chance to compete in the World Baseball Classic is only the latest accomplishment in the 22-year-old’s young career. A first-round draft pick in 2021, Frelick enjoyed a terrific first full season of professional baseball last year, jumping from High-A all the way to Triple-A while batting .331 with an .883 OPS across three minor league levels.
Frelick and his teammates will travel to Taiwan to compete in Pool A, which runs from March 7-13 and also features Chinese Taipei, Cuba, the Netherlands and Panama.
