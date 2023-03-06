Coming into camp it didn't appear the Red Sox had any spots on the pitching staff up for grabs. The club had seven starters vying for five spots in the rotation, and the two odd men out seemed likely to squeeze out whichever relievers were potentially on the bubble.
Now? All bets are off.
With three starting pitchers now unlikely to be ready for Opening Day the Red Sox pitching competition has been turned on its head. One of the club's projected Triple-A starters may now have a chance to start the season as the No. 5 starter, and several relievers have clear paths to earn a back end job.
So where does everyone stand? Here's how we see things as spring training approaches its midway point.
Catchers (2): Reese McGuire, Jorge Alfaro
Connor Wong's recent hamstring strain has opened the door for non-roster invitee Jorge Alfaro, who now looks like the favorite to earn the back-up catcher job in Boston.
Infielders (6): Triston Casas 1B, Christian Arroyo 2B, Kiké Hernández SS, Rafael Devers 3B, Justin Turner INF/DH, Yu Chang Util.
Since our last projection the Red Sox signed utility man Yu Chang to provide additional middle infield depth while Adalberto Mondesi works his way back. That likely closes the door on a non-roster infielder making the team, including Niko Goodrum or spring training hero Ryan Fitzgerald.
Outfielders (5): Masataka Yoshida LF, Adam Duvall CF, Alex Verdugo RF, Rob Refsnyder OF, Jarren Duran OF
Duran and Raimel Tapia are battling for the last spot on the Red Sox bench, and so far both have made strong cases. The two have been among the most productive players in camp, but between his improved ability to get on base and his already being on the 40-man roster, Duran appears to have the upper hand for now.
Starting rotation (5): Chris Sale LHP, Corey Kluber RHP, Tanner Houck RHP, Nick Pivetta RHP, Kutter Crawford RHP
What started as seven contenders vying for five spots has now dwindled to four, as Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello and James Paxton are all unlikely to be ready for Opening Day. That has opened the door for Houck to start the season in the rotation, and also one of the club's Triple-A arms. Crawford appears the favorite to land the fifth spot given his impressive spring and success in the rotation last July, but Josh Winckowski has made a strong push as well.
Bullpen (8): Kenley Jansen RHP, Chris Martin RHP, John Schreiber RHP, Joely Rodriguez LHP, Richard Bleier LHP, Ryan Brasier RHP, Wyatt Mills RHP, Zack Kelly RHP
So much for the Red Sox keeping two starting pitchers in the bullpen to start the season. The early upheaval in the rotation has opened a pair of spots in the back end of the pen, and newcomer Wyatt Mills has so far made the strongest case for one of them. The righty, recently acquired in a trade for Methuen's Jacob Wallace, has posted a 2.25 ERA through his first three spring appearances while striking out eight, walking two and allowing two hits. Rookie Zack Kelly had a strong showing in his brief audition last fall, though the battle for the last spot remains fierce.
Injured list: Brayan Bello (10-day, right forearm soreness), Adalberto Mondesi SS (10-day, ACL rehab), James Paxton (10-day, right hamstring strain), Trevor Story SS (60-day, right elbow surgery), Garrett Whitlock (10-day, hip rehab), Connor Wong C (10-day, left hamstring strain)
Whitlock and Bello probably won't miss much time and could only need an extra week or two to ramp up to a full workload, and Paxton could be in a similar boat if his hamstring strain winds up not being serious. Mondesi is also pushing to be ready at some point in April, but Wong's status remains uncertain and there's currently no timetable for his return. Story is likely to miss at least the first half but a potential return as a designated hitter after the All-Star Break isn't out of the question.
Minor leaguers on 40-man: Bryan Mata RHP, Chris Murphy LHP, Kaleb Ort RHP, Brandon Walter LHP, Josh Winckowski RHP, David Hamilton INF, Wilyer Abreu OF, Ceddanne Rafaela INF/OF, Enmanuel Valdez INF/OF
In order to get Alfaro on the 40-man roster the Red Sox will have to clear a spot somewhere else. At this point Bobby Dalbec seems like the first man on the chopping block, so whether he's traded or designated for assignment his days in Boston could be numbered.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
