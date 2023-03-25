The way things are shaping up the Red Sox could have reason to add as many as three minor leaguers to their 40-man roster by Opening Day.
Catcher Jorge Alfaro is the most experienced big league catcher in the Red Sox organization and has hit the ball great all spring, both with the Red Sox and with Colombia at the World Baseball Classic.
Outfielder Raimel Tapia has enjoyed a fantastic camp and seems like a perfect fit as a left-handed spark off the bench.
Now with Joely Rodriguez likely headed to the injured list, the club could also give fellow lefties Ryan Sherriff or Oddanier Mosqueda a look to compliment Richard Bleier and balance out the bullpen.
Getting any on the roster isn’t as easy as calling them up and sending someone else down. The Red Sox would have to make a corresponding 40-man roster move, which would require the club to either designate someone for assignment or place an injured player on the 60-day injured list.
With the roster as tight as it is, it’s not clear if there are three moves that would be worth making.
One way or another the Red Sox are going to have some decisions to make, and with Opening Day now less than a week away the club is pretty much all out of time. So who is going to make the team out of camp? Here’s our third and final roster projection ahead of Thursday’s season opener.
Catchers (2): Reese McGuire, Jorge Alfaro
Connor Wong is back on the field after missing several weeks with a strained hamstring, so he may still have a chance to win the back-up catcher job. But given the time he missed and the fact that Alfaro has an upward mobility clause in his contract which could allow another team to poach him if he isn’t added to the active roster, the Red Sox have good reason to start with Alfaro in the big leagues and let Wong get some regular playing time in Worcester. They could always revisit the decision later if Alfaro struggles or if Wong looks good early.
Infielders (6): Triston Casas 1B, Christian Arroyo 2B, Kiké Hernández SS, Rafael Devers 3B, Justin Turner INF/DH, Bobby Dalbec INF
In our first two projections we were strongly out on Dalbec, who didn’t seem to have an obvious fit on the roster, but as time’s gone on he’s emerged as a viable utility infielder. Dalbec’s seen a lot of time at shortstop, third base and second base and held his own defensively, and though Yu Chang showed out at the World Baseball Classic he’s barely played since Chinese Taipei was eliminated two weeks ago and has only days to get up to speed. If the Red Sox need to clear a 40-man spot, opting for Dalbec and designating Chang for assignment would seem the easiest way to do it.
Outfielders (5): Masataka Yoshida LF, Adam Duvall CF, Alex Verdugo RF, Rob Refsnyder OF, Raimel Tapia OF
Tapia reportedly has an opt out in his contract that he can exercise if he isn’t soon added to the active roster, and given how good he’s been he’d scooped up immediately by another club if the Red Sox allowed that to happen. He seems an ideal fit for the Red Sox bench, and though Duran had a great start early in camp he only got five at bats with Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic. Like Wong he could use some regular playing time, and if Duran looks good in Worcester and Tapia struggles out of the gate the club could always make the switch later.
Starting rotation (5): Corey Kluber RHP, Chris Sale LHP, Tanner Houck RHP, Kutter Crawford RHP, Nick Pivetta RHP
The starting rotation to start the season is set. Kluber will start Opening Day, Sale will start Game 2, and Houck and Crawford will start the third and fourth games, Alex Cora confirmed this week. Pivetta will presumably fill out the rotation and Garrett Whitlock should factor into the equation soon as well once he’s activated in early April.
Bullpen (8): Kenley Jansen RHP, Chris Martin RHP, John Schreiber RHP, Richard Bleier LHP, Ryan Brasier RHP, Zack Kelly RHP, Josh Winckowski RHP, Kaleb Ort RHP
The Red Sox have taken some hits at the back end of their bullpen, and losing lefty Joely Rodriguez is especially problematic. Cora confirmed Winckowski will make the team and Kelly should be a lock to make the roster as well, so the big question is will the club add a second lefty to the 40-man to complement Bleier while Rodriguez is on the shelf? Cora has floated Sherriff and Mosqueda as possibilities, but there won’t be any easy way to add them, especially if the Red Sox add both Alfaro and Tapia as expected. Would it even be worth it? Considering that Whitlock and Bello might be ready to return within a couple of weeks, the club might be better off starting with Ort as the last man in the pen and trying to get by with one lefty.
Injured list: Brayan Bello RHP (10-day, right forearm soreness), Wyatt Mills RHP (10-day, right elbow inflammation), Adalberto Mondesi SS (10-day, ACL rehab), James Paxton (60-day, right hamstring strain), Joely Rodriguez LHP (10-day, right oblique strain), Trevor Story SS (60-day, right elbow surgery), Garrett Whitlock (10-day, hip rehab)
So going off the projections above we have two non-roster invitees making the team. The Red Sox could clear space for one by designating Chang for assignment, but they’d still need to make another move. A trade or a surprise cut is always a possibility, but the simplest path might be placing Paxton on the 60-day injured list.
Paxton is back on the mound after suffering a hamstring strain early in camp, but between his first rehab start last summer and his first outing this spring Paxton has suffered an injury setback in each of his past two games against live competition. The Red Sox need to proceed very carefully with him, and considering that he’s never pitched out of the bullpen in his entire career and the club has a surplus of starting pitchers on the roster, they might be better suited to bring him along slowly and let the roster work itself out through the first two months.
Minor leaguers on 40-man: Bryan Mata RHP, Chris Murphy LHP, Brandon Walter LHP, Jarren Duran OF, David Hamilton INF, Wilyer Abreu OF, Ceddanne Rafaela INF/OF, Enmanuel Valdez INF/OF, Connor Wong C
There are a lot of names worth getting excited over amongst this group, but outside of Duran and Wong nobody is really ready to help the big league club just yet. Mata could emerge as a dominant weapon out of the bullpen by midseason, Valdez has a tantalizing bat and Rafaela is already an elite defensive outfielder, but each of them will need a little more seasoning in Worcester before fans should entertain any thought of an MLB promotion.
Ohtani achieves rarified air in Japan with WBC runBy all accounts the 2023 World Baseball Classic was a smashing success, but nowhere on Earth was it a bigger deal than in Japan, where the tournament pulled television numbers that defy all comprehension.
Across the nation’s seven tournament games more than 40% of all Japanese households tuned in to watch Samurai Japan’s run to the championship. The country’s four first-round games averaged a 42.3 rating in Japan, and the quarterfinal against Italy drew an astonishing 48.7 rating. That translates to more than 60 million viewers, which would make the Japan vs. Italy game the most watched baseball game in history, easily beating out even the most watched World Series games without factoring in a single American viewer.
Even the semifinal and championship games, which were played at 8 a.m. Japan Standard Time, topped 42% viewership. That doesn’t seem like it should be possible, but it happened anyway.
So how did this tournament become such a big deal in Japan, and why? To find out we connected with our friend Trevor Raichura, who covers Japanese baseball as JapanBall.com’s NPB News Correspondent and who last fall provided us a prescient scouting report on Masataka Yoshida a month before he signed with the Red Sox.
Raichura summed up the phenomenon with two words: Shohei Ohtani. This was the first time the two-way Japanese superstar has played internationally since 2017, and even for everyday people who don’t follow baseball getting to see him on the big stage representing Japan was a can’t miss opportunity.
That’s the kind of phenomenon he already was in Japan. Now following his championship exploits he likely occupies a place in the nation’s pantheon akin to Michael Jordan or Muhammad Ali.
“I’d say that’s a completely fair comparison,” Raichura said. “We’ve really seen it during this offseason, even during the WBC, he’s really starting to show his face in TV advertisements. He’s pretty omnipresent, and he definitely has that presence about him that he’s not mortal. He’s walking amongst us but he’s not one of us.”
Even if Ohtani was the driving force behind the monster ratings, Japan’s connection with baseball obviously goes far deeper than admiration for one exceptional player. Baseball is the nation’s most popular sport, eclipsing soccer, sumo wrestling and tennis, and Raichura believes that’s in large part because the sport’s nature resonates particularly strongly with Japanese values.
“Baseball is a team sport that no individual can win on their own. There are a lot of elements that really allow the Japanese spirit to shine through,” he said, noting that Japanese baseball tends to feature more sacrifice bunting and advancing runners than MLB, where players tend to try and swing for the fences more.
He also pointed to the one-on-one matchup between the pitcher and batter, which has parallels to a sumo match or some kind of martial arts showdown, as another factor that plays well to Japanese sensibilities.
“There’s a buildup between each pitch, there’s a buildup between each showdown in sumo as well, it’s not a fast moving thing, there’s a lot of strategic building amongst the fans and between the two competitors,” Raichura said. “I think baseball combines athleticism with the battle of the mind, and I think that really resonates with people as well.”
Though it will be years before the impact of this year’s tournament can truly be felt, one safe bet is American fans can expect to see a lot of Samurai Japan’s players make their way to MLB in the near future.
Yoshida, whose signing with the Red Sox last fall drew a mixed response from the baseball community, has seen his stock rise significantly after posting a tournament-record 13 RBI in Japan’s championship run. He’ll debut in Boston next week, and next offseason it wouldn’t be a shock to see pitching standouts like Shota Imanaga and Yoshinobu Yamamoto make the jump, with 21-year-old phenom Roki Sasaki looming a couple years down the road.
“I think scouts are going to come to Japan more and they’re going to be looking at these guys more seriously,” Raichura said. “I think in the next three or four years a lot of these guys from this team are going to be in major league uniforms.”
Red Sox valued at $4.5 billion by ForbesThis week Forbes released its annual MLB Team Valuation rankings for 2023, and despite a last place finish the past year was reportedly a very good one for the Red Sox financially.
According to Forbes’ estimates the Red Sox are currently valued at $4.5 billion, which ranks third in MLB behind only the New York Yankees ($7.1 billion) and Los Angeles Dodgers ($4.8 billion). That’s a 15% increase from this time last year, when the Red Sox were valued at $3.9 billion.
The Red Sox were also the league’s third most profitable team, with 2022 operating income of $71.6 million. That ranked behind only the Seattle Mariners ($83.8 million) and San Francisco Giants ($74.9 million).
The biggest money loser, unsurprisingly, was the New York Mets, who posted an operating loss of $138.5 million after running up a historic payroll. The San Diego Padres, who have also been on an epic spending binge recently, posted a sizable loss of $55.2 million as well.
Those figures will irritate Red Sox fans who would like to see the organization make a similar splash, but considering their 2022 payroll of $234.5 million they’re hardly the worst offenders. The Baltimore Orioles ($64.7 million operating income), Oakland Athletics ($62.2m) and Pittsburgh Pirates ($51.5m) each ranked among the sport’s most profitable clubs while also carrying the three lowest payrolls in MLB last season, spending less than $60 million each on player salaries.
The figures validate long-held fan complaints that those clubs have put profits ahead of fielding competitive teams, and if the figures are accurate they could each almost double payroll and still break even. That’s a terrible look and if MLB is serious about closing the financial gap between the haves and have-nots, getting the game’s cheapskates to make a real effort needs to be a part of the solution as well.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
