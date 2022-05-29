GREENEVILLE, Tenn — After a two-week break, the Northern Essex Community College baseball team simply couldn’t find its footing in its NJCAA Division 3 World Series opener.
The No. 3-seeded Knights fell behind by six runs after two innings and couldn’t recover, falling to No. 6 Herkimer (N.Y.) College 10-0 on Saturday afternoon.
The loss snapped a 33-game winning streak for NECC, which dated back to March 18. The Knights and Herkimer split their two-game regular season series earlier that month.
“The rust was in full effect, unfortunately,” said NECC head coach Jeff Mejia. “Defensively, we simply didn’t get the job done. Offensively, we have to tip the cap to (Herkimer starter Greg) Farone. He was the best lefty I have seen at the college level. He threw three pitches, all with pinpoint control and was sitting mid-90’s.”
The Knights will face elimination on Sunday morning as they play RCSJ-Gloucester, which fell to Oakton.
NECC allowed Herkimer to plate six runs in the second on Saturday, off of three errors from the Knights. Herkimer then added three runs in the third.
The Knights threatened with a pair of runners on base in both the first and fourth innings, but couldn’t muster a runner beyond second base. The Knights managed only two hits in the game from Nick White and Richie Williams.
NECC struggled at the plate striking out 15 times against Herkimer left-handed pitcher and University of Louisville-bound Farone.
Jayden Voelker started for the Knights and went 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs (five earned) on four hits, five walks and two strikeouts. Jagger Iovinelli came on and threw 4 1/3 innings of relief allowing two runs on six hits striking out one. Tristian Ciampa came on to finish the game for NECC, striking out one and allowing one hit.
The Knights will likely send Todd Tringale to the mound on Sunday looking to extend the season.
“I was proud of our guys,” said Mejia. “After going down big early they kept fighting. Jagger in relief was very good and it was great to see Ciampa get on the hill and get a K in our last half.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.