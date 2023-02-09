The fourth race of the girls season in the North Shore Ski League was held at Ski Bradford on Thursday.
Masconomet’s Charlotte Hill was the top racer on the day, crossing the finish line in 24.37 seconds.
Andover’s Brooke Downey, seventh overall, was the top local racer, finishing in 26.37.
Haverhill’s Ashley Gagnon (11th, 26.74) and Emily Miller (12th, 27.27) paced the Hillies. Liat Moratz was 16th for North Andover in 27.52.
Other area skiers in the top 25: 17. Meghan Ong (A) 27.65, 18. Bori Kim (A) 27.76, 21. Amanda Lichtenburg (A) 28.27, 23. Jess Melville (NA) 28.35.
The team results were: Andover 97, Haverhill 38; Andover 71, Newburyport 64; Newburyport 68, Ham-Wenham 67; Masco 90, Ham-Wenham 45; North Andover 87, Manchester 48; Manchester 72, Haverhill 63.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Brooks 5, Holderness 0
Brooks got goals from Rowan Kennedy, Molly Driscoll, Bella Mondolfi, Michaela Littlewood and freshman Jacqueline Gasseau had the goals.
BOYS HOCKEY
Andover 2, Billerica 2
Marcel Joe had both Andover goals, and Charlie Rainville earned the tie with 17 saves.
made 17 saves. Ryan Magner and Nate Hemman each had two assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brooks wins two
Brooks got 27 points (7 threes) in a 74-65 win over Governor’s. Nomar Tejada netted 21 in a 52-50 win over MacDuffie. Brooks is now 12-7.
Lawrence 86, Dracut 32
Naz Perez had 14, and Ryan Grunon added 12 for the 18-1 Lancers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windham 53, Dover 41
Hannah Smith drilled a pair of three-pointers to open the game and finished with four in her 21-point night as Windham moved to 9-5 with the win.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NECC 99, Bunker Hill 75
Northern Essex, rated No. 3 in the nation, ran its current win streak to 21.
Lawrence’s Luis Reynoso paced the winners with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Jeremiah Melendez picked in 17 with 10 boards as NECC moved to 25-1 on the year.
