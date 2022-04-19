Matt Roy delivered a brilliant performance in net, brothers Jack Ferullo and Brian Ferullo each scored a dramatic goal and North Andover boys lacrosse earned an instant-classic 10-9 four-overtime win over Reading in the Players Cup tournament in Needham.
Jack Ferullo scored with four seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Brian Ferullo then scored in quadruple overtime to end the marathon contest.
“Jack’s goal was huge!” said North Andover head coach Steve Zella, whose squad improved to 5-0. “And Brian scored on a shot to the top left corner of the net for the game-winner.”
Roy was a force in net. He finished the day with 21 saves, 10 of those stops in overtime.
“It was an absolute All-Star performance by Matt,” said Zella. “He had two point-blank saves at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter, and again in the second overtime. It was an amazing performance between the pipes in high pressure situations!”
Charlie Dean led the Scarlet Knights with four goals and one assist.
“He came up big when we needed him to score,” said Zella.
Patrick Roy added a goal and two assists. Jack Ferullo had two goals and Brian Ferullo, Jake Lins and Ollie Litster each scored once.
Defenders Tyler Fay and Hunter Scott came up huge in the win.
“Tyler and Hunter locked down their opponent and picked up a ton of ground balls to help secure the victory,” said Zella.
North Andover 10, Reading 9 (4 OTs)
Goals: Charlie Dean 4, Patrick Roy, Jack Ferullo 2, Jake Lins, Ollie Litster, Brian Ferullo
Assists: Dean, Roy 2, Lins, Litster, B. Ferullo
Saves: Matt Roy 21
North Andover (5-0): 4 5 1 — 10
Reading: 5 4 0 — 9
