SALEM, N.H. – After a rugged Homecoming afternoon loss to Concord on Saturday, Salem High coach Steve Abraham’s postgame message to his team was simple: “Be a kid. Forget football tonight. Enjoy the dance …”
But come Monday afternoon, it’s time to focus and work.
There is plenty to be done for 1-6 Salem, which hasn’t won since opening night. Abraham, whose club fell behind the visiting Tide, 48-13, in the fourth and ultimately tumbled by a 48-26 score, is confident his troops will rebound and continue the rebuild – regardless of the outrageous run of injuries they’ve endured.
“My big concern is that I’m not losing the culture here. We’re a successful football program. We’re going to get back to it. The younger guys know that. Our younger guys played their butt off today,” said Abraham.
“Kevin Todisco’s playing great. He breaks his arm and the first thing he says is, ‘I’m sorry coach.’ That’s the first thing he said. That’s a kid who cares. That is something we can build on.
“Felix Gonzalez, our other sophomore starting over there. He’s on the bench, and he says, ‘I’m sorry coach,’ because he might be concussed. That’s what we’re building the future on here because those kids care. They didn’t surprise me. We know that’s what they are.”
Salem scored its first first-quarter points of the season just two minutes in when the speedy Gonzalez took a Concord kickoff and blasted up the left sideline, 95 yards to paydirt. Ryan Todt’s PAT kick made it 7-6 Salem, injecting plenty of life on the sideline.
But the injuries continued to mount, and Concord, a playoff bound team with a healthy 6-1 mark, just continued to grind Salem up.
The second of Elia Bahuma’s four touchdown runs on the day made it 12-7 Tide, and teammate Divon Duncan (3 TDs) made it 20-7 in the second quarter with a 64-yarder of his own.
Talen Walton’s return to the 50 put Salem in business, and the Blue Devils went the distance in nine plays with QB Nolan Lumley plunging in on fourth-and-goal from the 1. At 20-13, Salem looked to be in business.
Somebody forgot to tell Bahuma, whose TDs of 6 and 4 yards made it 34-13 heading to intermission.
The advantage ballooned to 48-13 in the fourth before David Jacques (92) and Justice Casado (85) scooted for long touchdowns against the Concord reserves late.
“There were moments in that game. We didn’t punt until (late in the fourth). I mean we were in the red zone three times, and we can’t finish,” said Abraham. “We make mental mistakes. Part of that is our inexperience.”
Salem next hosts 0-6 Alvirne on Friday night.
