The Red Sox had some tough decisions to make ahead of Tuesday's Rule 5 protection deadline. With a significantly improved farm system and a plethora of intriguing prospects approaching the majors, the Red Sox had to choose who they believe is ready to contribute and who they might be willing to live with being poached by another club for nothing.
In the end the club protected five Rule 5-eligible prospects, including at least one shocker.
The five prospects added to the 40-man roster included blue chip outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela, starting pitchers Brandon Walter and Chris Murphy, and recent trade acquisitions Wilyer Abreu, an outfielder, and David Hamilton, a middle infielder.
A sixth prospect, slugger Enmanuel Valdez, was protected early on Thursday to prevent him from becoming a minor league free agent. To make room for all of the additions, the Red Sox also designated right-handed pitcher Jake Reed and catcher Caleb Hamilton for assignment. Both Reed and Hamilton were picked up off waivers after the season and have not yet played for Boston.
Rafaela was a no brainer. The 22-year-old was the fastest riser in the Red Sox system this past season and has emerged as an elite defensive presence at both center field and shortstop. Walter and Murphy were both widely expected as well and should join a deepening pool of depth starters that already includes Kutter Crawford, Josh Winckowski and Connor Seabold.
Abreu, who came to the Red Sox along with Valdez at the trade deadline in the Christian Vazquez deal, has an attractive skillset the club no doubt hopes to take advantage of. The 23-year-old Venezuelan was one of only two players in the minors to top 100 walks and 30 stolen bases, and he also popped 19 home runs to go along with his impressive .399 on-base percentage.
Hamilton, however, was the big stunner.
Acquired in last offseason's Hunter Renfroe trade, Hamilton boasts elite speed and base running skills and tied Jacoby Ellsbury's organizational record with 70 stolen bases, all with the Portland Sea Dogs. Despite that, Hamilton's overall offensive game is still a long way from being big league ready and he wasn't widely considered a leading candidate for protection.
Starting pitcher Thad Ward, who recently returned from Tommy John surgery and posted strong numbers at Double-A following his activation, was the surprise omission.
The club's approach clearly illustrates the emphasis Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora have placed on making the Red Sox a more athletic club. Hamilton and Abreu were both acquired in part to inject badly needed speed into the organization, and Rafaela certainly fits that profile as well.
Now with new MLB rule changes including the pitch clock, the ban on the shift and larger bases set to take effect next season, the Red Sox are betting that a faster, more dynamic roster will give the club a leg up on rivals who are slower to adjust to the new competitive landscape.
In that kind of environment, players like Abreu and Hamilton who might have previously been worth leaving exposed are now too valuable to risk letting slip away.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
