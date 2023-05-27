The best thing going for the Miami Heat, said coach Erik Spoelstra several times over the last few weeks in the playoffs, is the fact that his team has been playing “playoff-pressure” basketball for a few months now.
His point being, last-minute, last-second, pressure-packed playoff basketball is in their DNA right now.
Interesting take. Plausible, too.
The Heat were playing for their playoff lives as far back as mid-December, once at 12-15, and then at 32-29 in late February.
There was a streak in early March in which eight of nine Heat games virtually came down to the last possession.
And, of course, the play-in games just to make the playoffs, losing to Atlanta before coming back in a do-or-die game against Chicago, trailing by three points with just under three minutes remaining.
“It was a blessing to be able to go through all of that,” Spoelstra said. “I have not been part of a regular season like that, and I think we all grew and got better from it. To not let it collapse our spirit, but really to harden us, and steel us and bring us closer together and develop that kind of grit and perseverance that’s needed in the postseason.”
OK.
The Heat shocked the Bucks, 4-1, and landed a few body blows in a tough, 4-2 series win over the Knicks.
Then, of course, they appeared to take the heart out of the “most talented” team in the NBA, the Boston Celtics, winning both games in Boston and Game 3 in Miami.
Again, Spoelstra was “bragging” about their tenacity due to the tough games they’ve had for a few months now.
“If we didn’t have those moments, those crushing last-second losses, and then also a bunch of guys being out all the time, well, then maybe some of the guys that have contributed so much for us in the postseason … then they don’t have that kind of confidence coming into the postseason,” said Spoelstra. “I really don’t like that narrative that it only matters in the playoffs. I think we’re a perfect example of the opposite of that.”
But then the last two games have happened, both dominating performances by the Celtics and, more importantly, disappointing performances by the Heat.
Jimmy Butler had a little bit on Tuesday, but he had nothing on Thursday night. He finished with 14 points and didn’t even see the floor in the fourth quarter.
Spoelstra apparently noticed the lack of passion.
While his other “A” player, Bam Adebayo played with passion on Thursday night, he was fumbling the ball — six turnovers — appeared to be more from fatigue than an elite Celtics defense.
The Heat were tired, with an emphasis on “were.”
Saturday night is a different animal. In fact, the guess here is the Heat come out flying with Butler leading the way.
They understand what’s at stake. As in the Celtics are not losing a Game 7, after being down 3-0.
The Celtics caught a break when Gabe Vincent sprained his ankle in Game 3. They missed his energy, toughness and 3-point shooting.
The guess is he will be back for Game 6, probably close to 100 percent.
As for the other, key secondary Heat players, Caleb Martin, who is averaging 17 points and over 40 percent from the 3-point arc, appears to have a knee issue. Max Strus and Kyle Lowry have, in the short term, reverted back to the “decent” players they’ve been for most of this season.
“We are in that struggle fighting for our competitive lives for three straight months because of the play-in and because of all the adversity,” Spoelstra said. “We were not doing the typical stuff of like load managing or just counting games; we were doing whatever we had to do to try and put ourselves in a position to win.”
Has that method of operation, one most fans love hearing about, finally caught up with the Heat?
As commendable as it is, the Heat appear to be dead tired. The only question after Saturday night’s Game 6 tilt, are the Heat dead?
