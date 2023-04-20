LAWRENCE – With a slew of veterans on its baseball roster, it’s no surprise that Central Catholic had won three of its first four outings. The Raiders, though, still were looking for a little more offensive production.
A short road trip Thursday morning produced an early explosion of runs. Swinging the bat, however, wasn’t a necessity.
With each of the first five batters drawing a walk, the Raiders needed only two hits to score seven first-inning runs before going on to claim a 13-3 victory over Lawrence in a five-inning affair. Central batted around in the first and the fourth, when it plated another six runs on just two hits.
Kyle Bishop walked and blasted a triple in both of the scoring innings. It was a much-needed output for the Central leadoff-batter, who had not delivered a hit or scored a run the first four games.
“I’m just trying to get a good pitch I can hit,” said Bishop, who broke an 0-for-16 spell with his first triple that plated the final two runs in the first. “I’m trying to fight off anything I can and really work a good (at-bat). This feels good. I’ve started the year off a little slow, but today I think helped me get back on track.”
Making his first start and third appearance of the season, Josh Florence was in command of the strike zone, walking one while striking out five. The senior was the tough-luck loser in the season opener, tossing the final four innings in Central’s 12-inning 2-1 loss to Leominster. Florence also had a tough third of an inning in an eight-inning 9-8 victory at Tewksbury a week ago.
“This was a solid game,” said the Stonehill-bound Florence, who allowed six of his eight hits over his final two innings. “I had a good game plan, and I was confident I could execute pitches. They had some tough kids in the middle of the order, but I knew if I executed fastball first then the breaking ball after would be good.”
Other key at-bats Thursday for Central were supplied by Will Norris, who drove in two with a first-inning, bad-hop single and Nathan Kearney, who delivered a run-scoring triple in the fourth. But the 12 free passes issued by four Lancer pitchers made things easier for an offense that needed only six hits to accumulate 13 runs.
The Raiders also made several sharp plays, including a groundball out on a diving stop up the middle by shortstop Jeremy Delacruz and an over-the shoulder catch after a long run in right by Norris.
“I’m pleased at this point with our pitching and our defense,” Central coach John Sexton said. “I think we’ve consistently thrown the ball well from the mound, and I think we’ve consistently fielded the ball well – particularly in the infield.”
Playing its third game in as many days, Lawrence made a run at the Raiders in the fourth when David Mann singled and scored on a double from Carlos Rodriguez, who then scored on a wild pitch. The Lancers scored another in the fourth on consecutive singles from Steve Diaz, Manon and Rodriguez. Manon and Rodriguez each had three of the eight Lancer hits.
“We just have to trust in each other and trust in the staff,” first-year Lawrence coach Alberto Abreu said of his squad’s 1-4 start. “It’s from top to bottom. I need to do a better job as a head coach preparing us for games like these. It’s early in the season, and I definitely believe we can turn things around.”
