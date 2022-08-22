It’s rarely been easy for Ryan Brasier.
The veteran Red Sox relief pitcher, who turns 35 later this week, has walked a path like few others in Major League Baseball. After breaking into the bigs for a brief cameo with the Angels in 2013, it took Brasier five more years to establish himself, a journey that included a season in Japan before he finally got his big opportunity and helped lead the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series championship.
Between that odyssey and the months-long ordeal he endured last year, a nightmare stretch that included the loss of his father and a concussion suffered after getting hit on the head by a line drive, bouncing back from an outing like Friday’s should be child’s play.
Coming off an excellent stretch in which he posted seven scoreless appearances in his first eight outings to start August, Brasier endured his worst outing of the season in Friday’s 15-10 loss at Baltimore, allowing five runs on five hits and a walk in a calamitous fifth inning.
That meltdown raised his ERA for the season by nearly a full run, going from 5.09 to 5.98, and was a major setback for a reliever who looked like he’d turned the corner after a rough start to the season.
Having emerged last September as one of Boston’s top relievers and playing a key role in helping the Red Sox claw their way into the playoffs, Brasier struggled out of the gate this spring and was briefly sent down to the minor leagues to figure his stuff out.
He was only down for about a week, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the message got across.
“I’m glad that he didn’t agree with us sending him down but it was a good time to sit down and be ‘hey, this is what I see, this is what I saw, this is what I want,’” Cora said prior to Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh. “He took it to heart, I told him ‘hey you do this, you make adjustments,’ you saw what he did last year in September, him and Robles, they pitched every single day the last week and they were really good.”
Upon his return Brasier re-established himself as a reliable arm in a bullpen that needed all the help it could get. From his promotion back to the Red Sox on May 28 through this past Wednesday, when he mowed down the Pittsburgh Pirates for three strikeouts in a scoreless sixth inning, Brasier posted a 4.55 ERA over 31 appearances, striking out 31 while allowing only six walks while holding opposing batters to a .262 average and a .645 OPS.
He’d been even better over the first two weeks of August, posting a 2.35 ERA with a .185 opponent’s batting average.
“Besides the little bump in the road halfway through the season, especially the second half I’ve found some things and kind of hit my groove a little late,” Brasier said after Wednesday’s outing in Pittsburgh.
With the trade deadline past and Red Sox facing an uphill climb to get back into the playoff picture, the club is counting on Brasier to rediscover his form. Lately the club has settled into a bullpen routine with John Schreiber and Garrett Whitlock alternating as two-inning closers, but the Red Sox still need reliable short-inning coverage in the sixth and seventh, and when Brasier is on his game the Red Sox are a totally different team.
He’s shown he has it in him, and bad as Friday looked, Brasier’s certainly come back from worse.
