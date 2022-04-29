NORTH ANDOVER — You would have to travel back to 2014 for the last time a North Andover High baseball team fell even close to the .500 mark this deep into a baseball season.
A loss to Central Catholic on a chilly Thursday afternoon would have done just that.
This version of the Scarlet Knights had no intention of conjuring up those memories. So they sent the big horse, Ryan Griffin to the hill. and the Northeastern-bound righty answered the call with nothing less than sheer brilliance.
Staked to a 1-0 lead in the first, Griffin made it stand up, going all seven innings and blanking the Raiders 1-0 on three hits and two walks as the Knights won their third straight.
Now 5-3 overall, North Andover finds itself in familiar territory at 5-1, hovering atop the MVC large division.
“He’s been awesome. He was awesome down in Braintree and at Chelmsford and Haverhill,” said coach Todd Dulin, whose club will next host Andover on Monday afternoon in yet another huge MVC clash. “He’s a senior leader, team MVP-type of kid. He always wants the ball.”
Now 2-1, Griffin struck out nine and walked two, really facing only one major jam in the sixth. Josh Florence and Nathan Kearney led the inning with singles, but Griffin induced a fly out, a fielder’s choice grounder, and after a walk to load the bases, a second flyout to left to end the threat.
“It’s awesome. I’m so confident with him out there. Every time he steps on the mound, I know he’s going to do something good,” said Knights’ shortstop Trevor Crosby. “He’s going to do his job. With any lead, I feel 100 percent confident with him on the mound.”
Crosby, the North Andover leadoff man, opened the home half of the first with a single, moved up on a passed ball and a dropped third strike, then scored on Ryan Radulski’s RBI groundout to first.
That was all the offense for North Andover, which managed just seven hits all day off a pair of Raider pitchers.
Of course, it was all Griffin would need.
“There was no panic (with the 4-3 start to the year),” said Crosby. “We have a lot of baseball left. We just have to be competitive. Those competitive games will pay off, and we’ll just keep winning.”
Raider starter Frankie Melendez pretty much matched Griffin pitch for pitch through the early going.
The righty went 4.2 innings, surrendering five hits and a walk. The West Point appointee struck out five.
When he ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth, with two on and two out, lefty Lukasz Rondeau came on, to get the final out on a grounder. Rondeau three 1.1 innings of one-hit ball, striking out a pair.
“It was a good game, a high-level game,” said Central coach John Sexton. “Obviously their kid is very, very strong. He appeared to be on his game today. He’s a one, and he pitched like a one today. Frankie and Lukasz pitched very well today, too.
“We threatened in the sixth, but we just couldn’t come up with the clutch two-out hit.”
Central, which won six in a row to open the season, has now dropped three straight, suffering a severe offensive drought.
“Three straight losses, and we’ve scored three runs in our last 26 innings,” Sexton said.
“We have to string some better at-bats together. The pitching has been there. It’s been good for nine games. The offense at times lately has gone to sleep.”
Central now hopes a change of scenery might help to shake up the offense. The Raiders will face Lowell High on Sunday morning at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, N.Y., at the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.