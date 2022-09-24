HAVERHILL -- After a tough loss against Central Catholic last week, the St John’s Prep Eagles had one thing on their minds: Bounce back and beat Haverhill.
And that’s exactly what they did on a cold Friday night, defeating the Hillies, 38-0.
The 38-point win completely shifted all momentum back to the Prep after the defeat against Central Catholic in what was a battle of top-five teams in the state.
“We started slow, but we finished strong” said Eagles Coach Brian St. Pierre. “The Hillies are much improved and Coach (Tim) O’Connor does a really good job with them.”
After scoring only seven points against Central, Georgia commit Joenel Aguero started off the game taking a touch pass from quarterback Aidan Driscoll and racing 60 yards for a TD that put the Prep up 7-0.
The rushing attack for the Eagles was excellent, as speedy Dylan Aliberti, replacing the injured Carson Browne for the second straight week, ran in two TDs.
Aliberti’s first touchdown of the evening, a 75-yard run, put Saint John’s up 14-0.
That was the score at halftime, as the Hillies looked to have life heading into the second half.
St. John’s Prep switched to sophomore QB Carl Monks for the second half, and Rutgers commit Jesse Ofurie had other plans to crush the Hillies hopes. Ofurie showed his elite speed on a kickoff return TD to make it a three-score game, and put St. John’s Prep up 22-0 on the opening kick of the second half.
The Prep almost immediately got the ball back and Aliberti ran in his second TD of the night from 15 yards out. The two-point conversion was successful and put the Prep up 30-0 with eight minutes to go in the third quarter.
Stephon Patrick, a wide receiver with a D-1 offer from Merrimack College, who had an interception off of Hillies QB James Farrell early in the first quarter, added onto his spectacular night with a 17-yard TD thrown by Monks.
The two-point conversion was successful, and that put St. John’s Prep up 38-0 in the fourth.
For the Hillies, junior defensive back Devin Carreiro was a bright spot, getting two interceptions, one against Driscoll, and one against Monks.
“Devin Carreiro is my most consistent player,” said Haverhill coach Tim O’Connor. “On both sides of the ball, Carreiro shows up.”
St. John’s Prep looked impressive, and is now 2-1 heading into next week against La Salle Academy in Rhode Island.
Haverhill, after this defeat, falls to 1-2 and looks to bounce back next week against Methuen.
