In the real world, tearing a flat screen TV off the wall in a fit of rage at work would probably land you in hot water with your bosses. Best case scenario you wind up in an anger management class. Worst case you're out of a job entirely.
But Major League Baseball isn't the real world, and when video of Red Sox ace Chris Sale throwing a fit in the Worcester Red Sox clubhouse tunnel following a disappointing rehab outing went viral, the reaction within the clubhouse was little more than a shrug.
"Great. Love it. If you're going to rehab do it the right way. He's going to get upset here too, not a big deal," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "It is what it is, he is who he is, he's not the only guy whose done that, but this is the world we live in.
"He paid for the TV, right?" Cora added. "By the way the TV was already broken, so the player who broke it before, who actually did the damage, he got off the hook."
Sale's outburst came after he walked five batters in what is expected to be his final rehab start before returning to the big league roster. While his velocity and stuff were as good as they've looked in years, his command was all over the place, and Sale said afterwards that his response was rooted in frustration that he couldn't live up to his own high standards.
"I feel like I've gone months without walking five guys, especially for a final tune up start," Sale said. "I expect a lot out of myself. I expect to be who I am, and if that doesn't work out sometimes emotions take over the best.”
As for the video and the public's reaction, Sale said he reacted the way he did thinking he was in a private space. He added that people can think whatever they want about him but he won't apologize for being who he is.
“I don’t care man, that’s their problem for videoing it. If you want me to act like a normal person then treat me like a normal person, this isn’t like a normal atmosphere," Sale said. "If I was at Bank of America it wouldn’t fly, but we're not at the Bank of America. This is sports, this is leverage, this is pressure. I take a lot of pride in what I do.”
“I acted like an idiot last night, I’ve acted like an idiot before. I do it in the dugout and I’ve been told through the years ‘hey take it to the tunnel,’" he continued. "You think you’re in a safe space, you think that you're in private. That’s a place you’re not supposed to really have cameras, there’s no public access to that so I thought I was in a safer spot, but it is what it is. That’s who I am, it’s what makes me a big leaguer, it makes me good at my job. It might not be the best for the public eye, but what is? Who’s perfect? Name them. I’d love to shake his hand.”
And regarding the reasonable concern that he could have injured himself, Sale hinted that this wasn't his first rodeo when it comes to emotional outbursts.
"I learned in college not to punch anything, and I learned very early on from a teammate of mine not to go full front kick," Sale said. "You never want to do it but when it happens you have to do it the right way and not injure yourself or someone around you. You're just acting like an idiot honestly, it's a seven-year-old temper tantrum. It's not something I'm proud of, it's not something I want to do, but stuff happens, man. You've got to get it out."
Sale rejoined to the big league club following Wednesday's outing and Cora said his next start will be Tuesday. While he wouldn't commit 100%, he indicated there is a good chance his next outing will be his season debut against the Tampa Bay Rays.
