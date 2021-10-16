HOUSTON — When Chris Sale pitches poorly, not even the most critical sports talk radio caller can match what Sale has to say about himself.
"I put us in a horrendous spot," Sale said after the regular season finale against Washington.
"You feel lesser than dirt — or I do, anyways — after that last start of mine in Tampa," he said Thursday of his one-inning meltdown in Game 2 of the ALDS.
Notoriously competitive and unflinchingly accountable, Sale isn't afraid to own it when he pitches poorly. So naturally you would've expected a similar reaction after he only pitched 2.2 innings against the Houston Astros in Friday's Game 1 of the ALCS.
Not this time. While he didn't chalk it up as one of his better outings, he was unusually upbeat after the game. Hopeful, even.
"I felt good. I feel like things are starting to click a little bit better and I'm starting to get a better feel for all my pitches," Sale said. "I feel like I had that last little bit I was looking for so for me I'm excited to get back out there.
"I think everything as a whole clicked a little bit better tonight," he continued. "My command was spotty at times but when I really needed it I could bare down and grab what I was looking for."
Coming back from Tommy John surgery, Sale still isn't his old self and it's not likely he will be at any point during the playoffs. Recently he's especially had trouble with his changeup, which he all but abandoned last time out against the Rays and only threw four of against the Astros.
Becoming a two-pitch hurler has been problematic, but Sale said even the changeup is starting to come along.
"All of my pitches are a work in progress, but the changeups I threw tonight were exactly what I wanted to do, when I wanted to do it and where I wanted them to be," Sale said. "That's something I'll be able to lean on a little bit more."
Good as he may have felt, the results still aren't translating to consistent outs on the mound, which makes it easy to second guess Alex Cora's decision to start Sale in Game 1. Sale recorded just eight outs on Friday, allowing one run on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts. When he left there were two runners aboard, and the Red Sox bullpen wound up having to get 19 outs to hang onto the 3-1 lead they held when Sale was taken out.
On that point Sale acknowledged he flat out wasn't good enough.
"I'd still like to get a little deeper, give my guys out in the bullpen more of a rest, but at the end of the day you're looking for close games at this stage of the game," Sale said. "In the postseason, any time you can keep it close and do your job, the other day I heard Dugie say [Cora] is playing chess when others are playing checkers, so I'm just a piece of his chess game, so whatever he needs me to do, that's what I'm there for."
Having thrown only 61 pitches, Sale will presumably be available out of the bullpen and possibly could make another start as soon as Game 3 or 4 if asked. In the meantime, the team's 2021 ace will take the hill in Nathan Eovaldi, and Sale said he couldn't be more confident in his teammate.
"I don't think there's another guy on the planet I'd rather be pitching tomorrow than Nate," Sale said. "You look at what he's done this year and you look at his postseason resume, the guy stacks up with anybody, honestly, and I don't care where we're at, who we're facing, what the lead or deficit is, it doesn't matter, we've got the right guy on the mound tomorrow."
