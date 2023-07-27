SALEM, N.H. -- The 12-year-old Little League All-Stars from Portsmouth and Salem have history.
Each is looking to make a little more this weekend. The two teams tangle in a best-of-three series this weekend for the New Hampshire state championship. The winner advances to the regionals, the final stop, on the Road to Williamsport.
Each of the clubs is unbeaten. Salem is 8-0, coming off the District 1 sweep, and the District 2 champ Portsmouth is 10-0.
And the history between the two?
Two years ago, in the 10-year-old state finals, Portsmouth prevailed in two straight. The games both went to extra innings and were decided by a run.
Salem has not forgotten.
“We’ve gotten a lot better since then,” said Salem manager Steve Quinn. “Our top-end pitching has gotten better, and we’ve added three kids (Gavin Griffin, Nate Makiej and Caden Scanlon) who have really helped us out.”
Quinn says the Salem squad is ready for the rematch.
The Salem pitching rotation is fresh and ready. Brayden Castillo will go in Game 1, followed by Rowan Briggs in the second game. If a third starter or relief are needed Nico Cardinale and Matthew Barry are set to step up.
Offensively, Brandan Pelletier, Scanlon and Jack Quinn led the way in the sweep at districts. They’ll look to keep the bats going.
“It’s been the entire lineup, 1-to-13, though, that has kept us going,” said coach Quinn. “Every night, it feels like a different kid doing the job.”
Salem hasn’t seen Portsmouth live since the series two years ago. Last year, a handful of players in this group slid up to the 12-year-old Salem team, so there was no 11-year-old meeting.
In this high-tech world, they’ve done their scouting via the “Gamechanger” app, a little bit. But this one will be decided on the field.
“Each kid is different. Some kids get jacked up and feel (how big this is), and for some it’s just another day on the field,” said coach Quinn. “We know it’s big, and we know (a state title and trip to regionals) hasn’t happened in a while.”
The last Salem team to win the state at 12-years-old and represent the Granite State in Connecticut at the regionals, was in the mid-1990s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.