SALEM, N.H. — Salem High was laser-focused on putting Wednesday’s loss to Pinkerton Academy in the rear-view mirror.
Upstart Windham had other ideas.
The result was an offensive battle that featured 28 hits and some rather tense moments late in the day.
In the end, it was defense — namely a running, over the shoulder catch by Blue Devils right-fielder Sophia Quinlan with the tying runs on base — that gave Salem a hard-fought 10-8 win over the Jags.
“Nothing’s easy, but that’s the way we like it. They’re dirt dogs. They’re gritty and I love watching them play,” said Salem coach Haley Chandler, whose club salvaged the 2-1 week and moved to 5-1 in the early going.
“Our game at Pinkerton was tough. You can’t win if you don’t hit. We worked on our approach, having a mental approach at the plate. We talked about it quickly before the game, and it seemed to have worked out.
“(Windham) gave us a really good fight, and I’m super proud of my girls for sticking it out.”
Five different Salem batters delivered multiple-hit games, paced by leadoff hitter Jenny Olson with three hits, three runs and three RBIs.
Briana Lucacio, Addison Lucier, Maddy Paradis and Emersen Poulin all had two hits as the Blue Devils built leads of 4-1 and then 10-4.
Gritty Windham just wouldn’t go away.
“The kids don’t quit on us. They play hard. But Salem is Salem,” said Windham coach David Hedge. “My kids played well. They really did.”
With the score tied at 4-4, the Blue Devils got three in the fourth on a walk with the bases loaded to winning pitcher Ava McNamara and RBI infield grounders from Paradis and sophomore Maddie Beeley.
It moved to a six-run bulge in the fifth on RBI singles from Poulin, Olson and Lucier.
Someone forgot to tell Windham this one was over.
Bella Yantosca smacked an RBI double, Anna Mitrou had an RBI single and Sienna Gatinella had an integral bunt base hit as the Jags plated four in the sixth, cutting the margin to 10-8.
And after a 1-2-3 Salem sixth, Ari DeCotis drilled a leadoff single to open the final frame. The Jags put two runners on with two outs and threatened to tie, only to see the Salem senior Quinlan, who had moved from third to right just the inning before, come up with the game-saving web gem.
Windham, now 3-5, had 13 hits on the day, led by sophomores Anna Mitrou and Marin Hollingshead with three apiece. DeCotis and Kelly Wright — also both sophomores — had two each.
Salem 10, Windham 8
Windham (8): Mitrou ss 4-2-3, Akin rf 2-0-0, Wright p 4-1-2, Decotis c 4-1-2, Nolan cf 4-1-1, Hollingshead lf 4-0-3, Forsyth 3b 1-1-0, Yantasco 1b 4-1-1, Gatinella 2b 3-1-1, Fares cr 0-0-0. Totals 30-8-13
Salem (10): Olson cf 3-3-3, Lucacio 2b 4-1-2, Lucier ss 3-1-2, McNamara p/3b 3-1-1, Paradis lf 4-0-2, Beeley rf/p 4-0-1, Moniz 1b 4-1-1, Poulin c 3-2-2, Quinlan 3b 3-1-1. Totals 31-10-15
RBI: Wright 2, Hollingshead 2, Gatinella 2, Mitrou, Yantasco; Olson 3, Paradis 3, Lucier, McNamara, Beeley, Poulin
2B: Mitrou 2, Hollingshead, Yantasco, Gatinella; Lucacio, McNamara, Lucier; 3B: Olson; HR: Olson
WP: McNamara; LP: Wright
Windham (3-5): 1 0 3 0 0 4 0 — 8
Salem (5-1): 2 2 0 3 3 0 0 — 10
