SALEM, N.H. -- It had been a while since Salem High wrestling had beaten nearby rival and perennial New England dynasty Timberlane Regional.
In fact, Salem High coach Nick Eddy -- in his 17th year with the Blue Devils, including the last seven as head coach -- had never seen it happen.
Well, he saw it last night, before a packed gym in Salem, N.H., particularly as the night was coming to a close.
Timberlane led, 30-26, with a chance to keep the streak alive.
But in the matter of about 2½ minutes of wrestling action, combined, Salem swept the last three matches by pin to take the match, 44-30, and end that darn streak.
“Yes, it felt good to finally beat these guys,” said Eddy. “It wasn’t easy. They were tough, just like we knew they would be.”
Salem was tough, too, which is why the “barn” was packed, as most wrestling aficionados had the powerful Blue Devils as favorites.
It was Salem High captain Matteo Mustapha, arguably the state’s top 160-pounder, who was first of those last three wrestlers trying to end “The Streak.”
Within 35 seconds he won by pin, putting Salem ahead, 32-30.
“I like being in that position,” said Mustapha. “I wasn’t thinking of pin or anything other than beating my guy. It was nice to get the pin and get the crowd going. Honestly, it was awesome seeing the fans here the entire night.”
Salem’s David Jacques followed up Mustapha at 170 pounds with the match-ending pin in just 22 seconds, with a quick take down and immediately putting his Owls opponent on his back.
The pin put the Blue Devils up 38-30. Game, set and match.
And in the finale at 182 pounds, which was basically expected to be a tossup, Salem’s Daniel Hughes had none of that, finishing off his opponent in 1:22.
The first five matches, which started at 195 pounds, all ended in pins with Dom Copetta (195) and Malakai Colon (285) winning for Timberlane and Ben Begin (220), Evan Lynch (106) and Brody McDonald (112) winning for Salem.
As the match entered the latter stages, Timberlane’s Jacob Andre (145) won by pin and teammate Benjamin Mann eked out a 3-2 win over Brayden Fleming to take the lead, 30-26.
Then Mustapha, Jacques and Hughes quickly ended thoughts of another Timberlane win over Salem.
“Matteo is on my Mount Rushmore of leaders that I’ve coached here over my 17 years,” said Eddy. “He’s a leader on the mat. He’s a leader in the room. He’s also one of the best I’ve coached over the years. I can’t say enough about him.”
Salem High improves to 21-2, while Timberlane falls to 14-3.
“We’ll remember this one for a long time,” said Mustapha.
Salem 44, Timberlane 30
At Salem (N.H.) High
195: Dom Copetta (T) pinned Nicholas Antonelli (S), 1:20
225: Benjamin Begin (S) pinned Lucas Fitzpatrick (T), 2:21
Hvy: Malakai Colon (T) pinned Tyler Davidis (S), 4:44
106: Evan Lynch (S) pinned Matthew Boucher (T), 2:37
112: Brody McDonald (S) pinned Talon Oljey (T), 0:54
120: Colton Seuss (T) dec. Logan Smith (S), 6-4
126: Spencer Buscema (S) dec. Thomas Labatte (T), 5-1
132: Johnathan Fabrizio (T) pinned Caleb O’Rourke (S), 2:35
138: Jariel Hernandez (S) pinned James Morrissey (T), 2:21
145: Jacob Andre (T) pinned Talen Walton (S), 4:48
152: Benjamin Mann (T) dec. Brayden Fleming (S), 3-2
160: Matteo Mustapha (S) pinned Tucker Hadwen (T), 0:35
170: David Jacques (S) pinned Spencer Sierra (T), 0:22
182: Daniel Hughes (S) pinned Shaun Sullivan (T), 1:35
