BRISTOL, CONN. — After playing three intense, back-and-forth, dramatic games against Portsmouth to capture the New Hampshire 12-year-old Little League Championship title, which ended with last Monday night’s 13-6 Game 3 win, Salem is now prepared for the next phase of the summer tournament: the New England Regionals.
On Saturday afternoon, (1 p.m. on ESPN+) Salem will take on the Maine state champion, which is comprised of players from both the Gray/New Gloucester towns. This will be the first game of the four-team, double-elimination tournament, which will conclude with Thursday night’s championship game. The other two teams are St. Johnsbury of Vermont and Canton, Mass.
“We’ve been looking at the Maine team and the Canton team and I don’t know much about the Vermont team (yet), but everyone you play at this point is going to be a very good baseball team,” said Salem manager Steve Quinn. “You don’t win a state title without being good and without being able to compete.
“We keep stressing to the kids to continue to do what they have been doing, believe in yourself because we have nothing to lose. We want them to stay loose and go out there and play baseball. We wouldn’t be here if we weren’t a good baseball team ourselves, if we weren’t prepared and if we didn’t get things done. We’re trying to keep things loose, but keep the kids focused and try not to be playing too tight because of the moment.”
Throughout the team’s magical run through pool play, districts and the best out of three series with Portsmouth, the team has relied upon the entire 13-member crew with different players stepping up at different times. Quinn said heading into this weekend, it’s all about two things: remaining focused, and having fun.
“The coaching staff and the kids are all nervous and excited at the same time. You get to this point by working hard, putting the time in and doing what we do. You get here and you want to perform and you want to compete. You don’t want to go there and lay a goose egg. You want to play your best,” he said.
“We know that everyone in Salem is watching us and they’re all excited, too. The pressure increases, but I’m hoping to stay loose and for the kids to have fun. It’s really about that. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us. We all want to have fun so we can have memories that last the rest of our lives.”
