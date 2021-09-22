The Salem High Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be Oct. 1 at LaBelle Winery in Derry beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $55. For more information call 603-893-7069 X5104.
Biogs are based on information supplied by the Hall of Fame committee.
RUTH-ANNE CAMPBELL '85
Earned eight letters. Set two school records. State champion shot putter in winter of 1984. Meet of Champions runner-up in spring 1985. That spring placed third at New Englands. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Ranked No. 6 all-time in area with a 39-3 in the shot (4 kilogram). That's still the Salem record. Competed at Eastern New Mexico University.
In 2003 founded the Windham Helping Hands charity. She was an assistant on Bishop Guertin's 2019 championship team. She's still a star in master's competitions in the shot put and weight throw, earning All-America honors in 2019.
Married to Jim Calandra and mother to four.
KEITH DEARDEN '77
Longtime wrestling coach (since 1996) is an inductee as a "special contributor."
Helped Salem High to a New England wrestling title. Ran the popular Jon Spohn youth tourney for seven years and helped build the Salem Boys Club team into a power. Coached the Salem Rams youth football team for nine years.
Eagle-Tribune wrestling writer Dave Dyer called him "a highly-regarded veteran assistant."
His son Trevor is Blue Devil wrestling legend Trevor Dearden. The 2008 Tribune co-MVP was a three-time New England champ.
Dad played on Salem High's 1975 Division 1 championship football team.
HEIDI LOEFFLER GREENLAW '78
Member of marching band, concert band and jazz band and drum major for three years for Blue Devils. Threw the javelin in track.
Worked as Salem police dispatcher from 1978-84 and has been bail commissioner in Salem District Court for 25-plus years. Worked in the Salem High guidance department since 2004. Very active in the community including cheerleading, Dollars for Scholars and Salem Youth Committee.
NADIYAH HUMBER '01
Ace distance runner still holds the Salem mile record of 5:09.91, set in 1999. Distinguished herself as a runner, scholar, and well-rounded Blue Devil.
Named Miss New Hampshire Teen USA. Salem High homecoming queen. Ran at prestigious Vanderbilt University in the Southeast Conference (SEC). Lettered four years for the Commodores.
Suffolk University Law School grad. Law school professor at Roger Williams and UConn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.