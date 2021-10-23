SALEM - Salem intercepted five Londonderry passes and Tommy Ahlers had another huge game with three more touchdowns (2 runs and a pick-6) as the Blue Devils stunned unbeaten Londonderry 35-21 on Friday night.
"Tommy played a terrific game," said Salem coach Steve Abraham. "We played tough and got a big team win. We still have areas to improve on, but our defense played well and I'm very proud of them."
The Lancers entered the game with a 7-0 record and considered the favorite to win the Division 1 state title, but the hosts punched them in the mouth early.
Ahlers, who gained 123 yards on 12 carries a week after recording his first career 100-yard game, scored on a 75-yard run early in the first. Aidan McDonald made his presence felt with a 1-yard TD run early in the second. Londonderry's Thomas Perron cut it to 14-7 at 8:26 of the second quarter but the Blue Devils (5-2) responded on a David Jacques 1-yard run with 1:14 left in the half.
Perron scored again late in the third quarter but Salem pulled away on an Ahlers 8-yard run with 2:52 left in the game and then on the first play from scrimmage the 5-11, 180-pound senior added a back-breaking pick-6 for a big 35-14 lead. Ahlers had three interceptions on the day.
Salem may be the hottest team in the state with back-to-back wins over rebuilding defending Division 1 state champ Nashua North — the Titans beat Pinkerton on Thursday — and Londonderry.
Friday at 7 p.m. coach Abraham's club wraps up the regular season hosting Merrimack. The Tomahawks are 3-3 heading into Saturday's game vs. Keene.
Salem 35, Londonderry 21
Londonderry (7-1): 0 7 7 7 — 21
Salem (5-2): 7 14 0 14 — 35
First Quarter
SAL — Tommy Ahlers 75 run (Joshua Brady kick), 9:20
Second Quarter
SAL — Aidan McDonald 1 run (Brady kick), 9:55
LOND — Matthew Perron 19 run (Dylan Wrisley kick), 8:26
SAL — David Jacques 1 run (Brady kick), 1:14
Third Quarter
LOND — Perron 6 run (Wrisley kick), 1:28
Fourth Quarter
SAL — Ahlers 9 run (Brady kick), 2:52
SAL — Ahlers interception return (Brady kick), 2:47
LOND — Jake Schena 5 run (Wrisley kick), 0:59
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: SALEM — Tommy Ahlers 12-123, Aidan McDonald 24-83, David Jacques 9-30, Noah Mustapha 5-24, Damian Gigante 1-3, Jose Cortez 1-2; LONDONDERRY — Jake Schena 6-74, Aidan Washington 2-45, Hayden Austen 7-42, Matthew Perron 3-40; Drew HYeenan 5-28, Trevor Weinmann 2-0, Anthony Salcito 1-(-3)
PASSING: SALEM — Noah Mustapha 3-6-78; Thomas Ahlers 1-2-15; LONDONDERRY — Aidan Washington 5-13-50, 4 ints; Drew Heehan 3-9-37, 1 int
RECEIVING: SALEM — Kaleb Bates 4-93; LONDONDERRY — Colby Ramshaw 2-32, Andrew Kullman 2-19, Hayden Austen 2-17
