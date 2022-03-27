SALEM — Despite waging a battle for his life, Mark McGinn appeared healthy as ever as he stood behind the Salem High hockey bench this winter.
In the moment, there was little to no hint that the only head coach the Blue Devils have ever known was quietly facing off against cancer.
In early January, McGinn was diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma, a form of skin cancer which had developed under his skin. He underwent surgery in February, and will begin treatments on April 4.
“The real battle begins when I start treatments,” said McGinn, who has led Salem hockey since its inaugural season in 1999-2000, and missed just one game this winter following surgery.
“Right now, I feel great. I’ve never been in pain or felt sick. Mentally, I’m in a good state. I’m a fighter, so I will fight this. It’s been very emotional, but the support I’ve received from my family, Salem High and the hockey community has been overwhelming.”
The diagnosis came after a three-month medical journey that began when he found a lump in his neck.
“The toughest part is that I had zero signs of this on the exterior of my skin,” said the Long Island native. “No black spot or anything. Without that lump, I would never have known. I finally got the lousy results back in January. I had a little pity party for myself for a day, a lot of crying and realizations to what was going on. Then I got up and decided to fight.”
DISCOVERING THE CANCER
McGinn, who turned 53-years-old on March 23, became concerned when he discovered the lump under his skin. But it would take time before the cancer was known.
“I discovered the lump one day while I was shaving,” said McGinn, who owns McGinn & Associates Realty. “It progressively got bigger, but not by a lot. There was no external signs.
“I went to the doctor and they gave me antibiotics, hoping it was just an infection. I had blood work and it was clean. Then I got a x-ray and an ultrasound, which was inconclusive. Finally, I had a biopsy, which is when the cruddy results came back.
“It was very difficult. I went through everything you go through when you find out you have cancer. I sat with my wife for a day and cried. My wife, Christine, is my rock.”
McGinn was sent to Massachusetts General Hospital, and it was decided surgery was needed.
“I had surgery to remove the tumor and some lymph nodes, because the cancer got into my lymph nodes. They got it all out and cleaned it all up. Then they started to make the plan for my treatment.”
TREATMENT PLAN
Following surgery, doctors established a treatment plan for McGinn.
“I will get one IV of KEYTRUDA every three weeks,” he said. “The medicine is supposed to teach your immune system to fight everything.
“If you’ve ever seen a commercial for any medicine, you know the side effects could be anything from nothing to a skin rash to some really bad stuff. But I’m optimistic. You can’t worry about the side effects until you get them. If that’s what it’s going to take to take care of this cancer, I’m excited about it. Medicine has come a long way in the last 10 or 12 years.”
Unless his condition worsens, McGinn said he has avoided chemotherapy and radiation.
“No chemo or radiation,” he said. “A lot of that is isolated treatment. We want to treat the whole body to react. Then, in case it comes back, they can use radiation in an isolated spot.”
SUPPORT FROM FAMILY, COMMUNITY
McGinn became emotional when discussing the support he has received, including from his wife and children — son Mitch, a former Salem High star now a freshman at Wentworth, and daughter Madison, a senior at Salem High and one of his hockey managers.
“I can’t say enough about my family,” he said. “I’m an independent guy, and it’s tough to ask for help, but you really need it. My wife has been amazing. I couldn’t go through this without her. She really is my rock.
“Finding out you have cancer is one thing, telling your kids is another. I want to be strong for my kids, and show them that cancer doesn’t mean you look sick and you’re dying. It’s helped that they are acting normal. They aren’t dwelling on it. They have been unbelievable. I also have some family around, and my wife’s family is around, which has meant more than ever.”
McGinn also credited the entire Salem hockey community. The Blue Devils varsity team honored McGinn before their Feb. 23 game against Bow, wearing jerseys with his name on them.
“So many people have called me, and I had no idea they went through something with cancer,” he said.
“The parents and school have been amazing. The team was a great bunch this season. They made me laugh when I needed it. It gave me two to three hours a day that I could forget about what was going on and just have fun. Hockey has helped keep me positive though everything.
“Early detection is so important. If you find something, go to the doctor. You think you’re invincible, but you have to pay attention when something doesn’t feel right. It’s better to know so you can do something about it.”
