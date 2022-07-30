The Salem Post 65 Junior Legion baseball team and was eliminated in the New Hampshire State Championship Tournament at Gill Stadium in Manchester. Salem fell to Portsmouth, 5-1, on Friday and night and then was beaten by Hudson, 12-5, on Saturday.
Salem Junior Legion boys out at states
Most Popular
Articles
- 11 men charged in Lawrence prostitution sting
- Fire damages busy medical building in Derry
- Methuen man pleads guilty to bank robbery
- Farewell to a friend: First responders honor Lawrence man who cherished them
- Salisbury man killed in crash on I-495 in Andover
- Man given 10 life sentences for Lawrence girl's murder granted parole
- North Andover native designs Amazon robotics
- Windham's McInnis finally finds football closure starring for Granite State Destroyers
- Two-alarm fire in Methuen
- UMass president hopes to bring pro baseball back to Lowell
Images
Videos
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 11 men charged in Lawrence prostitution sting
- Fire damages busy medical building in Derry
- Methuen man pleads guilty to bank robbery
- Farewell to a friend: First responders honor Lawrence man who cherished them
- Salisbury man killed in crash on I-495 in Andover
- Man given 10 life sentences for Lawrence girl's murder granted parole
- North Andover native designs Amazon robotics
- Windham's McInnis finally finds football closure starring for Granite State Destroyers
- Two-alarm fire in Methuen
- UMass president hopes to bring pro baseball back to Lowell
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.