SALEM, N.H. – The Salem, N.H. Little League team went undefeated in round robin play, and cruised through competition on their way to districts for the state, led by ace pitcher and power hitter Rowan Briggs.
Well, this was a different kind of win.
Salem beat perennial power Goffstown, 14-5, in the four-team District 1 round robin event in Salem.
The winner of District 1 plays District 2 champion for the right to the New England Regionals in Bristol, Conn.
From there, they would have to come out on top against Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont. Beginning in 2022, Rhode Island and Connecticut, who usually came out victorious in the NE tournament, were moved to the new Metro-Region, meaning we should expect to see more Massachusetts and New Hampshire teams in the Little League World Series.
But first up for Salem on the road to Williamsport was a Saturday afternoon District 1 battle versus Goffstown, who has represented the state plenty in the past few years.
Briggs took the mound for Salem, while flamethrower Corey Beland started for Goffstown.
While Briggs had some issues early, Beland took over and dominated versus the Salem offense. In fact, Goffstown even took the lead first, a rare time when Salem was not leading this season.
Despite being down, Salem immediately struck back, scoring 13 runs in just two innings, pulling away for good heading into the 5th inning.
Brayden Castillo’s two run triple gave Salem a 4-1 lead, before two more runs scored off of wild pitches, making it a 6-1 lead heading into the 4th.
Salem continued to get runners on and score in the 4th inning, as Briggs’ three-run home run to deep left field put Goffstown into mercy rule territory, giving Salem a 13-2 lead.
“It was only a matter of time for our offense, we saw their pitcher against us last week, so we knew we could get runs on the board,” said Salem’s head coach. “I had confidence in our offense, but Beland was doing a good job of changing speeds against us.”
Goffstown was able to escape the mercy rule, but Salem added on an extra run in the 6th, as they ultimately won game 1 of districts, 14-5.
“I respect our opponents, but I like our odds to keep this thing going for at least another two to three weeks,” said (we are finding out his name soon.)” “We have not been able to lose, and I like our chances. I know we will keep it going.”
You can follow Evan Applebaum on Twitter at @EvanApplebaum2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.