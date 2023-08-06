BRISTOL, Conn. – Two games in and the road to Williamsport is still there for the taking.
After losing 3-0 to Maine in the opener of the Eastern Regional tournament on Saturday, the Salem, New Hampshire 12-year-old baseball team returned to Breen Field on Sunday afternoon and executed in all facets of the game, dominating St. Johnsbury of Vermont, 12-1, in a four-inning mercy-rule victory.
Behind the pitching of Rowan Briggs, a different approach at the plate which led to many walks and seven hits, and flawless defense, Salem lives on for another day.
New Hampshire eliminated Vermont from the tournament. Now there are three teams left. On Monday Maine and Massachusetts will face off with the losing team facing Salem on Wednesday at 1, and the winner advancing to Thursday night’s championship game (7 pm) to face Wednesday’s winner.
“It’s great to get a win under our belts. We’re almost at the halfway mark. I’m just happy to be here. I absolutely love these kids and their families. We’re all just having such a fantastic time. I know I don’t want to go back to work tomorrow,” said a smiling Steve Quinn, the Salem Manager.
Shortly after the tournament-opening loss, Quinn and the members of the team gathered together and re-watched that extra-inning loss to Maine. That seemed to be instrumental in taking game two.
“We got to watch the game and we could see that we really needed to change our approach at the plate, be more patient and make them come to us,” said Quinn. “One through thirteen did that today. We made them come to us. We looked fastball and went after fastballs. We changed our approach and it worked out.”
It certainly did.
In the bottom of the first, Salem scored four runs, behind three walks to open the game and then a two-run single up the middle off the bat of Nico Cardinale. Matty Barry followed with a groundout to second, scoring Brayden Castillo, and two batters later Brandan Pelletier reached on an error to score Cardinale.
“It is a lot easier (to relax) when you get a lead. We feed off each other, so when someone gets a hit, the next guy wants one too. It’s great to be able to string together some hits. Today’s win is a great confidence builder for us,” said Quinn.
Salem wasn’t done.
In the bottom of the second, Mason Wiles led things off with a sharp single to left. That followed with a walk, a fielder’s choice where Wiles was safe at third and a bases loaded walk to Caden Scanlon. Two batters later, Acen Torrens White crushed a two-run double into the right-center gap to break the game wide open. Briggs followed with a RBI single, before Castillo drove in Torrens White with a sacrifice fly.
In the bottom of the third, Salem padded to the its lead with three more runs, thanks to a two-run double by Nate Makiej and an infield single off the bar of Gavin Griffin, which scored Makiej.
On the other end, Briggs was on cruise control through the first three innings, giving up a bunt single, while walking one and striking out six. In the top of the fourth, he struck out the first two batters, before giving up a double to Owen Tucker. That pushed him to his 50-pitch limit, so he can come back to start on Wednesday. Wiles came in for relief. He faced just one batter, Caleb Decker, who struck a shot to the right center fence. He slid into third for a triple, but after video review, he was called out for coming off the bag.
“Rowan only threw 50 pitches in four innings, so now that’s helped put us into at least a competitive spot with Rowan starting and Nico closing it out on Wednesday. and if we can win on Wednesday, we’ll have Brayden Castillo ready to go in the championship game,” said Quinn.
Follow Jamie Pote on Twitter: @JamiePote
New Hampshire 12, Vermont 1
Vermont 000 1 — 1 3 2 New Hampshire 453 x — 12 7 0
Vermont – Mosher 2-0-0, Tucker 1-1-1, Decker 2-0-1, Stacey 1-0-0, Watkins 1-0-0, Goodwin 1-0-0, Somers 1-0-0, Mann 1-0-1, Minshull 1-0-0, Coburn 1-0-0, Lazerick 1-0-0, Croteau 1-0-0. Totals: 14-1-3.
New Hampshire – Torrens White 1-2-1, Briggs 1-1-1, Castillo 0-1-0, Cardinale 2-1-1, Barry 2-0-0, Quinn 2-1-0, Pelletier 2-1-1, Makiej 2-1-1, Wiles 2-1-1, Griffin 1-1-1, Schaufenbil 2-1-0, Scanlon 0-1-0, Baillargeon 1-0-0. Totals: 18-12-7.
WP: Briggs (3.2 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 8 K); LP: Mosher
RBI: NH, Torrens White 2, Cardinale 2, Makiej 2, Briggs, Castillo, Barry, Griffin and Scanlon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.