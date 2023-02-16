A pair of standouts from Salem, N.H., will contend for one of New England college hockey’s biggest honors.
Saint Anselm’s Matt Hayes and Assumption’s Colin Philippon have been named two of the semifinalists for the 22nd Joe Concannon Award, presented annually to the best American-born NCAA Division 2/3 hockey player in New England. The award is presented by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston.
Hayes, a senior, has scored seven goals and added a stellar 16 assists in 29 games for Saint A’s this winter. A three-year key contributor for the Hawks — the 2020-21 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the winger has tallied 20 goals and 33 assists in 80 college games.
Hayes played two years at Salem High (2012-14, 9 goals) before moving onto Lawrence Academy for three seasons (2014-17, 23 goals), then two more seasons of juniors in the United States Premier Hockey League before heading to Saint Anselm.
Philippon has scored nine goals and added 17 assists in 27 games for Assumption this winter. The senior — who also lost the 2020-21 season to the COVID-19 pandemic — has notched 24 goals and 27 assists in 75 college hockey games.
The winger played two seasons of high school hockey at Pinkerton Academy (2013-15, 8 goals as a sophomore) — she had one parent each in Derry and Salem — before moving to juniors with the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs (2015-17, 5 goals) of the East Coast Elite League, the Boston Junior Bruins (2017-18, 11 goals) of the USPHL and the Vermont Lumberjacks (2018-19, 17 goals) of the Eastern Hockey League before heading to college.
Philippon is the little brother of Brendan Philippon, who helped lead Pinkerton the 2012 Division 1 state title — a team that was led by future Stanley cup Champion Zach Sanford — was later a captain for Assumption and is now an assistant coach for the Greyhounds.
The 2021-22 Joe Concannon Award featured co-winners Conor O’Brien of Endicott College and Ryan Black of Babson College.
TWITTER: DWillisET
