ANDOVER -- Despite only trailing the Witches 8-6 at halftime, Greater Lawrence was held scoreless in the second half Friday night in a 24-6 loss at home.
However, after getting outscored in their two previous games by a total score of 95-9, this comes as a sign of better days to come for the Reggies.
The offensive game plan was all about junior running back Javious Calderon who went for 85 yards on 22 carries. But despite Calderon's production on the ground, it was Stephen Roasrio who was responsible for the Reggies' lone touchdown of the night on a long 32-yard run in the second quarter that put the Reggies within two points of the Witches.
Unfortunately, Rosario was later injured and carted off the field on an 8-yard run by Calderon with 4:27 remaining in the second quarter. After the injury, the Reggies marched down the field, all the way into field goal range where the kick attempt by sophomore kicker Elvis Brito was blocked by Michael Ready of Salem.
Reggies junior DT Victor Melenciano wasted little time getting the ball back for his side as he recovered a fumble by Salem Quarterback Michael Ready at the Witches' 18-yard line. Despite getting the ball down to the 5, Greater Lawerence was unable to capitalize on the turnover before the half expired, leaving the score 8-6 in favor of Salem.
The second half belonged to the Witches, who moved out to a 24-6 lead. Following their final TD, Greater Lawerence senior Joseph Carrol returned the kickoff all the way to the Witches' 41-yard line. Two plays later, senior quarterback Manuel Vasquez took a shot deep to Andy Esquivel in the end zone that fell incomplete, all but ending any hope of late points for the Reggies.
Following the game, Greater Lawrence coach Tony Sarkis praised Calderon, saying “this was one of his better games of the year and he was just a few breaks away from scoring touchdowns.”
In regards to the game plan for next week's contest, Sarkis said: “Utilize him (Javious Calderon) and to get a little more play action in there to keep the defense honest.” The Reggies (0-3), look to pick up their first win of the season as they travel to Billerica to take on Shawsheen Valley at 7 p.m.
Salem 24, Greater Lawrence 6
Salem (2-1): 8 0 8 8 — 24
Greater Lawrence (0-3): 0 6 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
S- Michael Ready 21 yard-pass to Radhlen Pena (2-pt good)
Second Quarter
G- Stephen Rosario 32 yard rush (XP no good)
Third Quarter
S- Michael Ready 8 yard pass to Jaden Kelley (2-pt good)
Fourth Quarter
S- Jariel Devalle 2 yard rush (2-pt good)
GREATER LAWRENCE LEADERS
RUSHING: Calderon 22-85, Rosario 1-32, Arias 1-0, Vasquez 3-(-2)
PASSING: Vasquez 5-10-0, 32
RECEIVING: Arias 3-11, Rosario 1-16, Sanchez 1-5
