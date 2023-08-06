BRISTOL, Conn. – Nervous.
Anxious.
Proud.
Excited.
The parents of the Salem, New Hampshire 12-year-old all-star baseball team were going through all of those feelings just two hours before the first pitch against Team Maine in the opening round of the four-team, double-elimination Eastern Regional Tournament held at Bristol’s Breen Field.
“I’m very nervous. I have been very nervous since day one, but I’m very proud of (my son Brandan) and every single one of the kids on the team,” said Pam Pelletier.
While the parents have been on the edge of their seats since tournament play started last month, Pam Pelletier said that it appears as if her son, for one, is cool, calm and collective.
“I think he’s realized all of this. He’s always has had a love for the game. Right now, being here today, it’s just big for him. I don’t think he ever thought that this would ever actually happen because this is something you always hear about other people and teams doing. It’s not like we have family members who have done this before. It’s great that he’s the first one and he is getting this opportunity - this once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Pelletier explained that for Brandan just being on the team to begin with is special, knowing that ever since he started playing the game, he’s been the smallest player on every field.
“I’m just so proud because he’s come so far,” she said. “He’s always been the smallest one on the team or on the field, in school, no matter what he’s always the smallest. I feel like people look down on him when they see him on a field because he’s the tiny one but he doesn’t play like the tiny one. He plays like a big boy. He can make the stops, he can make the plays and he can hit the ball the rest of them. It’s nerve-racking for me. I think he feels the pressure but he doesn’t show it. I’m just very, very proud of him.”
The team and the parents arrived on Friday night. The players took part in the opening ceremonies, which later included a Challenger Division ballgame.
“(The opening ceremonies were) beautiful. We actually never experienced anything like that before,” said John Cardinale. “It was awesome. They called each and every team out with their banners, and (league officials) talked about how previous teams have played here for a long time.”
Cardinale, like many of the other parents, have seen this Salem team form when they were eight years old and work their way up through the different age brackets before putting it all together during the past month. His son Nico tossed the first four innings of last Monday’s state championship clinching win over Portsmouth. John’s hoping there will be more team celebrations upcoming.
“I’m excited and I’m confident in this team. I’m just happy that they have made it this far. They won the (New Hampshire) state championship so everything else is a bonus for us, but they have the talent to go all the way,” he said. “I’m nervous. This is the best competition you’re going to get. The kids won a state championship, so they’ve got to show up (today). You have to play your best baseball. There’s no room for errors.”
In games of this magnitude, more often than not, it’s the parents who feel the pressure and tension more so than the kids. Zach Castillo echoed those sentiments.
“I think this is a great experience for the boys and a great opportunity. Hopefully they can get to Williamsport. I think they have a good chance to win today. We’ll see how Maine comes out and swings their bats,” he said. “(My son) Brayden doesn’t show (his nervousness) too often but I’m sure inside he is nervous. I’m probably more nervous than he is. I couldn’t be proud of him, especially with the work that he puts in. I’m proud of all of entire team. All of the kids belong here.”
